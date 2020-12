Credit: IDG

Give your old laptop a big performance boost with one simple upgrade: replacing its traditional, spinning-platter hard drive (HDD) with a chip-based solid state drive (SSD). SSDs are becoming more affordable, and they are magnitudes faster than a hard drive in reading and writing data.Â

There's just one question: Can your laptop even take an SSD? If you're not sure, we'll help you figure it out in this video.