TP-Link adds its first video doorbell to its Kasa smart home lineup

The Kasa Video Doorbell boasts 1080p resolution, people detection, and IP64 weatherproofing.

Credit: TP-Link

TP-Link’s Kasa brand offers plenty of dimmer switches, smart plugs, and security cams, but a key product—namely, a video doorbell—was missing in action. TP-Link went ahead and plugged that hole at this year’s virtual CES, and it also bowed a series of other new and updated smart devices.

Slated to arrive later this year, the Kasa Smart Doorbell (model KD110) comes with 1080p video resolution (no word on field of view) and AI-powered person detection. Videos can be stored locally on a microSD card (up to 128GB of storage is supported) or in the cloud, provided you sign up for TP-Link’s Kasa Care plan ($3 a month gets you 30 days of storage for a single camera, while a $10-per-month subscription covers up to 10 cameras). The video doorbell’s shell is IP64 certified for protection from dust ingress and water spray in any direction (you can read all about IP codes in this story). It also comes with an indoor chime. Capable of connecting directly to Wi-Fi networks (meaning no hub is required), the doorbell also supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

New Kasa dimmer switches

Up next are a couple of dimmer switches, starting with the new Motion-Controlled Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch, which features a motion detector that can turn your lights off when motion has not been detected for a defined period of time. An ambient light sensor will douse the lights during daylight hours, while a fade-in/out feature gently raises and lowers the brightness of your lights in the morning and at bedtime.

kasa motion controlled dimmer switch TP-Link

The new Motion-Activated Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch boasts a motion sensor that turns the lights off when it doesn’t detect motion, while an ambient light sensor douses the lights during daylight hours.

Also new is the Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch with 3-Way Dimmer Kit, which shares most of the features of the motion-controlled switch but swaps out the motion sensor for a three-way control. Both of the dimmer switches support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings.

Indoor and outdoor security cameras

The Kasa Spot Pan Tilt supports 2K and boasts a Starlight Night Vision feature, which promises color night vision in low-light conditions courtesy of a starlight sensor. Motion tracking lets the camera follow along with a detected subject, while Patrol Mode lets you designate specific areas in the room that the camera will periodically zero-in on. Same as the new Kasa video doorbell, you can opt for either local storage (up to 256GB on a microSD card) or cloud storage (with a Kasa Care subscription).

kasa spot pan tilt TP-Link

The Kasa Spot Pan Tilt offers both color night vision and motion tracking, and it stores video either locally or in the cloud.

As with the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt, the new Kasa Cam Outdoor supports 2K video and Starlight Night Vision. The cam comes equipped with an integrated spotlight, while its IP65-certified housing offers protection against dust ingress and jets of water sprayed in any direction. Local and cloud video storage is supported, along with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

Finally, TP-Link is serving up a single-outlet version of its Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug, which comes with IP64 weatherproofing and (as with most Kasa smart devices) Alexa and Google Assistant support.

TP-Link has yet to reveal pricing for its latest Kasa smart home gadgets, which will arrive “throughout 2021.”

 

Tags CES 2021

Ben Patterson

TechHive (US)
Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

