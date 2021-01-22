Does the Samsung Galaxy S21 have a MicroSD slot?

Credit: Samsung

Once a standard inclusion in most modern Android devices, the MicroSD slot sometimes feels almost as endangered as the headphone jack. On this particular front, Samsung’s track record here has become more inconsistent in recent years. The Galaxy S20 had a MicroSD slot. The Note 20 didn’t.

Here’s everything you need to know about expandable storage when it comes to the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Does the Galaxy S21 have a MicroSD slot?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 does not support expandable storage via a MicroSD slot. In Australia, the device will be available in two storage sizes: 128GB and 256GB.

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with a starting recommended retail price of AU$1249.



Does the Galaxy S21+ have a MicroSD slot?

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ does not support expandable storage via a MicroSD slot. In Australia, the device will be available in two storage sizes: 128GB and 256GB.

Bumping the storage up to 256GB brings the price to AU$1649. If you’d prefer to live a little thriftier, the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21+ starts at AU$1549.



Does the Galaxy S21 Ultra have a MicroSD slot?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra does not support expandable storage via MicroSD slot. In Australia, the device will be available in three storage sizes: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at AU$1849. The 256GB version of the device costs AU$1949. The largest 512GB model lands at AU$2149.

