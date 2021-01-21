How Much Does the Samsung Galaxy S21 Cost In Australia?

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung S21 has a better processor, a bigger battery, a flat-edge screen plus a worked triple-lens camera array that puts the capabilities of Samsung flagships past to shame. However, as usual, those improvements come at a cost.



For a full breakdown of local pricing for Samsung’s latest Galaxy S flagships, scroll on.



Outright

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with a starting recommended retail price of AU$1249 - about $100 less than the launch price of last year’s S20. There are two storage options available here: 128GB (AU$1249) and 256GB (AU$1349).

If you’d prefer the larger handset, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ starts at AU$1549 for the 128GB model. Bumping the storage up to 256GB brings the price to AU$1649.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at AU$1849 for 128GB of storage. The 256GB version of the device costs AU$1949 and the largest 512GB model lands at AU$2149.

All three phones will be available via Samsung’s usual Australian retail and ecommerce partners like JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Amazon.from January 29th.



Preordering the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21+ gets you a free set of Galaxy Buds Live. Preordering the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets you the Galaxy Buds Pro instead.



Postpaid

The Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra will all be available for preorder later today through major Australian telcos such as Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, and Woolworths Mobile. Further details to come but expect the usual rules to apply.

