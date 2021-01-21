Best Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 Plans

Credit: Samsung

As usual, Telstra are offering all three of Samsung’s latest flagship devices - the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra - via their existing roster of post-paid mobile plans.



Why go with Telstra?

Throwing in with Telstra over the other options does net you some important benefits. You get access to the largest of Australia's 5G networks and faster 4GX network speeds. You also get data-free music streaming for Apple Music and data-free sports streaming of things like the AFL, AFLW, NRL and A-League.

Telstra are also tossing in a bonus $50/month bill credit for the first twelve months if you sign up for an XXL plan (ordinarily $115/month).



When does the Galaxy S21 launch?

In Australia, the Galaxy S21 can be preordered now ahead of a January 29th launch. Telstra are stocking almost every model of all three devices with the sole exception of the 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra.



Are there any preorder bonuses?

Pre-ordering the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21+ gets you a free set of Galaxy Buds Live. Pre-ordering the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets you the Galaxy Buds Pro instead.

Check out the widgets below for a full breakdown of the best Telstra plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra:



Samsung Galaxy S21

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB)

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB)



Samsung Galaxy S21+

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB)



Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB)



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB)



Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB)



For more on the Samsung Galaxy S21, check out: