Woolworths Mobile look to woo Samsung fans with $200 launch discount

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's latest flagships have only just been announced but Woolworths Mobile is already offering a decent deal for those looking to pick up the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

There's no real complex terms and conditions here. Just a flat discount of $200 on the entire Galaxy S21 family. If you opt for a 24-month plan that works out to around $8/month saved. If you'd prefer to go for a 36-month plan, you're looking at around $5 of savings each month.

Samsung Galaxy S21 UltraCredit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

This Woolworths-specific discount comes on top of the customary pre-order bonus for Samsung's latest.Pre-ordering the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21+ gets you a free set of Galaxy Buds Live. Pre-ordering the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets you the Galaxy Buds Pro instead.

For the full rundown on Woolworths Mobile's roster of Samsung Galaxy S21 plans, check out the widgets below:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB)

 Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB)

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB)

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB)

 Samsung Galaxy S21+

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB)

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB)

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB)

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB)

 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB)

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB)

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB)

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB)

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (512GB)

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (512GB)

For more on the Samsung Galaxy S21, check out:


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Woolworths MobileSamsung Galaxy S21

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Mobile

Exec

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?