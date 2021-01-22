Video: Intel answers our Rocket Lake S questions

What more can we learn about Intel's Rocket Lake S Core chip? We try to find out.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: PCWorld/IDG

Perhaps outgoing Intel chief executive Bob Swan said it best: Everyone expected PC demand to drop off a cliff when the pandemic hit, and it soared instead. Why? In part because of PC gaming. 

At CES, Intel announced Rocket Lake S: a new 10nm (whoops! 14nm core) that carries on the five-year tradition of 14nm process technology at Intel. But there was a reason for that, and Brandt Guttridge, Intel’s senior director of the Desktop Products Group, spoke with Gordon Mah Ung and Mark Hachman on The Full Nerd to explain why. 

We’re focusing on the desktop PC here, firing questions at Guttridge on the video and graphics capabilities, what “backporting” means, and what performance and other, perhaps more subtle advantages Rocket Lake S brings, such as the widening of the DMI interface. Is the Core i9-11900K really going to outperform everything AMD plans to throw at it? We’re here to ask Guttridge and Intel the questions you care about. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CES 2021

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Mark Hachman, Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Mobile

Exec

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?