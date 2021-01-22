Report: Apple TV+ free trials will extend to July

It's safe to say Apple TV+ isn't growing as fast as Apple would like, so free trials are being extended several months.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Last year, Apple extended free trials of Apple TV+ through February. Now, it looks like the company is going to keep the free ride rolling through the entire first half of 2021.

According to 9to5Mac, TV+ free trials will extend until July. If you currently have a free trial set to expire between now and the end of June, it will instead expire on your normal billing date in July.

When Apple did the same thing last October, the reason was obvious: the generous one-year trials that came with the purchase of nearly any Apple product were about to start ending, and the content offering was still quite poor. It’s safe to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on the production of Apple’s slate of shows, and without the same deep bench of complete content of a service like Netflix or the back catalog of older shows and movies like Disney+ or Hulu, there’s little reason to pay for it.

It appears that Apple had hoped to have more on offer by February, but that hasn’t panned out. By July, Apple TV+ should have available the second season of some of its big launch shows and a few other notable projects as well. You can see our full list of Apple TV+ shows for more on what’s out and what’s coming up.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Mobile

Exec

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?