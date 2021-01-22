iMac redesign in the works, half-height Apple silicon Mac Pro coming this year

The M1 Macs released last November were just the beginning. 2021 could see a new look for the iMac and Mac Pro with Apple silicon.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

If recent rumors are any indication, 2021 is going to be a landmark year for the Mac. A few hours ago, we saw reports stating that Apple will ship 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with MagSafe, Apple silicon with more cores and enhanced GPUs, and a case redesign. Now, another report says that new iMacs and Mac Pros are coming this year, as well.

Rumor has it that the iMac will be redesigned to resemble Apple’s Pro Display XDR. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on Friday reiterates the XDR-like redesign, with 21.5-inch and 27-inch models that have a screen with a much smaller bezel, no “chin,” and a flat back instead of the curved one the current iMac.

It's been a long while since the iMac saw a change in form. The current design of the iMac was introduced 2004 with an iMac G5 that used a white plastic case around an LCD. In 2007, Apple kept the design but switched to a silver aluminum case. In 2012, Apple switched to the design that is still in use today, with the edges of the case that taper to about 5 millimeters.

powermac g4 cube Apple

The new Apple silicon-based Mac Pro could bring back memories of the Power Mac G4 Cube.

Gurman also reports that Apple is working on two Mac Pro models. One of the Mac Pro models will an Apple-designed system on a chip (SoC), but in a case that’s half the size of the current Mac Pro and “a mostly aluminum exterior.” Gurman says that the new design could remind people of the Power Mac G4 Cube.

Interestingly, the other Mac Pro model is an update to the current design and could still use Intel processors. Using Intel chips could address concerns about compatibility with software and hardware in production environments.

No information was given on pricing and ship dates on the new iMacs and Mac Pros.

Rumors have also floated around that Apple could be making a display that’s more affordable and consumer friendly than the Pro Display XDR (which starts at US$4,999). Gurman states that Apple is in “early development” of a cheaper display that “wouldn’t have the brightness and contrast ratio” of the Pro Display XDR.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Mobile

Exec

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?