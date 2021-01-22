Anda seats Australia’s gamers

Credit: Anda

Gaming chairs made by race car seat manufacturer for BMW and Mercedes-Ben, Anda Seat, are now available for Australia’s professional and amateur gamers.



After recognising the growing demand for quality gaming chairs in the e-sports industry, Anda Seat focused on curating a range that is both stylish and healthy and comfortable experience for gamers.

After launching in 2007, Anda Seat quickly became a leading force in the industry and is now considered the chair of choice for e-sports teams such as Fnatic, LGD, AHQ Esports, Victorious Gaming, Victory Five, and OMG. The company is now the world’s largest gaming chair supplier.

The ever-growing range of gaming chairs currently consists of various designs including the Kaiser 2 ($549.99) and Jungle Series ($369.99), the Fnatic Edition ($649.99), and a recently announced collaboration with Disney.

Each chair is made from luxury PVC leather, the same material found inside BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, and offers support for the spine during long gaming sessions, helping to maintain posture even when sitting for long periods of time.

The top-end Fnatic edition is co-designed by both Anda Seat and Fnatic party. As part of a global partnership plan, Anda Seat and Fnatic share the same brand colours of yellow and orange. and this brand colour is assimilated into side tapes and the handles of the chair whilst the body of the chair is in professional and elegant black. Padded with 65Kg/M3 cold-cured and super high-density foam, the Anda Seat Fnatic Edition has dual cushions that can be adjusted to support both the lumbar and cervical spines simultaneously, allowing gamers to settle back into the chair with ease.

Credit: Anda

With a lockable synchronic-tilt mechanism and special Z-Shape design, the chair can take heavier weight than normal mechanisms and allows users to recline up to an angle of 160 degrees.

The backrest is entirely independent and adjustable, which also lessens the strain on the neck and back whilst the 4D PU covered customisable armrest allows for a wide variety in terms of width and height adjustments to better support the wrists and arms.

The chair makes use of Anda Seat’s smooth bonded, scratch and stain resistant technology and high-density one-piece foam, contouring to the shape of the user, coupled with a precision manufactured steel frame.

Made of luxury PVC leather with a soft touch of a top grain leather, the seat offers a removable large-sized headrest pillow and lumbar cushion providing spine and neck support.

To ensure safety and comfort, each Anda Seat gaming chair is equipped with SGS certificated Class 4 hydraulic piston and explosion-proof gas spring of international standards. This is more resistant, more stable and best in class in terms of consistency, stability and safety.

Anda Seat’s range of ergonomic gaming chairs is available from JB Hi-Fi and www.andaseat.com.au.