Amazon’s new Echo Show 10 and its rotating display will finally ship on Feburary 25

Better late than never, the third version of Amazon’s biggest smart display has a 10-inch screen that follows you around the room.

(TechHive (US)) on

Credit: Amazon

Wondering what happened to the new Amazon Echo Show 10 and its eye-popping rotating display? We were starting to wonder too, but Amazon now says the latest version of its biggest smart display is finally on the way.

Amazon just announced that pre-orders for the $250 Echo Show 10, which it first unveiled back in September and initially promised for the 2020 holiday season, have begun at last, with the display slated to ship on February 25.

The Echo Show 10 will be one of the last products announced during Amazon’s 2020 fall hardware event to actually ship, and it’ll miss its initial holiday 2020 shipping window by a couple of months.

As it typically does during its fall hardware event, Amazon announced a raft of new devices, including revamped versions of the Alexa-powered Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Dot with Clock smart speakers, as well as next-gen Alexa Frames eyeglasses. All of those devices have since shipped.

With its ambitious new design, including a motorized display that follows you as you move around the room, the Echo Show 10 looks to be Amazon’s most sophisticated Echo device yet, and as December turned into January, we naturally began to wonder if its production schedule had begun to slip.

In any event, the Echo Show 10 appears to finally be back on track, and we’ll be publishing an in-depth review once we spend time with a sample unit.

The second-gen Echo Show 10 (which is simply called the “Echo Show”) arrived more than two years ago with a redesigned, cloth-covered cabinet, a larger display, and rejiggered speakers. It currently stands as our favorite smart display, although the 10-inch Google Nest Hub Max is a very close second.

The new Echo Show 10 uses sensors that triangulate on humans to help point its swiveling display in the right direction, and users can stop the display from rotating by saying “Alexa, turn off motion.”

Besides following you around during video calls, the Echo Show 10’s motorized display can also pan around the room when you’re away from home, and send you an alert when it sees an intruder.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Ben Patterson

TechHive (US)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Brother MFC-L3745CDW Colour Laser Multifunction

Learn more >

Mobile

Exec

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?