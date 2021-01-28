Boost Mobile and Coles offer refurbished iPhone 8

Credit: Boost Mobile

The world’s largest youth-focused telco brand, Boost Mobile has upgraded and expanded its refurbished iPhone offer at Coles supermarkets, with the iPhone 8 available nationally for $359, including a $10 Prepaid SIM.

The new offer follows the strong demand seen for the refurbished iPhone 7, which was offered at Coles supermarkets in select states late last year as part of the launch of Boost Mobile and Coles’ new partnership to offer high-end technology for great value prices.

With a 12MP back camera, 7MP selfie camera and a range of smart features that include fingerprint scanning and Siri smart assistant, the Apple iPhone 8 combines the quality technical features that consumers expect at a price they don’t.

The iPhone 8 takes a step further than the previously offered refurbished iPhone 7, with the newer model’s glass back allowing for wireless charging, louder volume, True Tone technology allowing it to react to and edit the display’s colour balance depending on environmental light, faster and smarter performance, and double the storage capacity.

With an introductory launch price of $359 – the non-promotional price of Boost Mobile Refurbished iPhone 8 is $429, the refurbished mobile offers a value alternative to buying a new Apple iPhone and provides an easy and reliable solution to a wide range of consumers, including parents considering a smartphone for their child for the first time as they head back to school.

Credit: Boost Mobile

The phone is unlocked yet comes in premium Boost Mobile packaging and is bundled with a $10 Boost Mobile SIM to get users started. Customers can bring their number or get a new one and can choose the recharge that suits them including seven-day, 28-day and long-expiry recharges via the My Boost Mobile app.

Phones undergo 72-point inspection

Boost Mobile ensures each refurbished iPhone undergoes a 72-point inspection to ensure that every device is genuine and in excellent aesthetic and functional condition. All phones are Australian compliant, have been data-wiped and are cross-checked against a national police lost and stolen database. These phones also come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and 12-month warranty.

“We were delighted to see the response from our customers when we first offered refurbished smartphones through Boost Mobile in late 2020,” Coles general manager non-food, Jonathan Torr, says.

“There is clearly very strong demand for well-priced, high quality refurbished smartphones and we are happy to roll this out to be a truly national opportunity for our customers after our initial trial. We know that the refurbished iPhones sell out very quickly so customers’ need to get in early to avoid disappointment, there are no rainchecks.”

Boost Mobile founder, Peter Adderton, says the response to the first refurbished smartphone in partnership with Coles was phenomenal.

“We can now step it up with a newer iPhone model that will go across the country and is perfect timing for kids going back to school,” he says. “We want all Australians to stay connected without the unnecessary high costs and we are happy to deliver a versatile, quality and incredibly well-priced offering through the refurbished iPhone 8.”

In addition to this partnership, Boost Mobile is offering further savings on Back-To-School Prepaid Mobile Plans with the $40 Prepaid SIM now better than half price for just $15. This Prepaid SIM offer gives 55GB (30GB + bonus 25GB) on the first three recharges, unlimited talk and text to national standard numbers, unlimited international standard calls and text to 25 selected destinations, data free Apple Music streaming, data rollover and more for data hungry customers.