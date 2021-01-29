Deal: Oppo Find X2 Pro for $1199

(PC World) on

Credit: Fergus Halliday

JB Hi-Fi and others are knocking a solid $400 off the price of Oppo's last best flagship.

Released in 2020, the Find X2 Pro touts a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen with 10-bit color, 5G connectivity, a 120Hz refresh rate and a powerful triple lens rear camera.

In our original review of the device, we said that "with the Find X2 Pro, Oppo have all but taken the lead in the premium Android space. Its capabilities are constrained by the toll that 5G takes on battery life but when you’re this much cheaper than the closest competitor, it probably doesn’t matter if you don’t have wireless charging."

On one hand, almost twelve months have passed since then. Samsung's latest Galaxy S21 devices have upped the ante in a very real way and the Find X3 can't be more than a few months away. On the other, $1199 is a great price to pay for a device like this one. Check out the list below for the details:




Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags OppoOppo Find X2 Pro

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Mobile

Exec

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?