Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 with fixes for Bluetooth bugs and other problems

There are no new features in this release, but it has several important bug fixes and security updates.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

MacOS Big Sur (also known as macOS 11) has been updated to version 11.2, days after its sibling release iOS 14.4. There are no significant new features in this release, but it’s suggested you update your Mac anyway, as it contains several bug fixes and (more importantly) security updates.

Apple’s release notes mention just a handful of bug fixes.

macOS Big Sur 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:
  • External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter
  • Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save
  • iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option
  • System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password
  • Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

Not listed here, but just as important, are security updates. Apple has disabled the ContentFilterExclusionList filter that allowed updates to its own apps and macOS to bypass VPN restrictions and firewalls, which left a potential avenue for security breaches. There are always other under-the-hood security updates for macOS releases, many of which are not fully revealed until the update is widespread (to prevent them from being exploited).

How to get the Big Sur 11.2 update

To download the update, simply open System Preferences and click on Software Update. It may take up to a few hours for the update to be available everywhere. The download is several gigabytes in size, after which you’ll be prompted to restart your Mac.

You can also click on the Apple logo on the left end of the menu bar, then on About This Mac, then click Software Update.

Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
