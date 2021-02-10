NortonLifeLock hopes to make gaming more secure

Consumer cyber safety company, NortonLifeLock has released new security software for the gaming community – Norton 360 for Gamers.

NortonLifeLock senior director, Mark Gorrie, said it was critical for gamers to have strong security in place and to build good safety habits to protect themselves. With many gamers being forced to socially isolate in 2020, there was an increase of gaming in Australia, according to the NortonLifeLock Digital Transformation Report, August 2020.

“As a result, gaming has become a more integral part of the way in which we communicate and interact with friends,” he said. “This has meant gaming accounts and the personal information tied to them have been a more lucrative target for cybercriminals.”

A new survey of nearly 3000 gamers commissioned by NortonLifeLock and conducted by The Harris Poll found many gamers were concerned about the trajectory of gaming security, with 72 per cent of Australians surveyed worried that gaming will become less secure in the future. In addition, 42 per cent of gamers in Australia said they have had a gaming account hacked. One-in-10 have had their account hacked more than once.

Today’s gamers are faced with challenges that extend well beyond the game. From casual to hardcore PC gamers, personal information and digital assets abound in the gaming universe and are valuable to cybercriminals, putting gamers at risk for device vulnerabilities, phishing attacks and identity theft.

A typical gaming account can include the gamer’s name, birth year, mailing address, email, mobile number, payment information, and other personal information that, with the right mix of information, could be used by an identity thief to wreak financial havoc.

Gamer tags are ransacked for virtual items and personally identifiable information that are bought and sold for real money on the Dark Web. Once a gaming account has been breached, the gamer’s other accounts, from banking to social media, are at a much higher risk for account takeovers and fraud, according to a 2019 report in the International Journal of Cyber Research and Education (IJCRE). Norton 360 for Gamers was designed by gamers at NortonLifeLock to help protect PC gamers with advanced, multi-layered protection, including Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock, which monitors up to 10 gamer tags and notifies gamers if their gamer tags, usernames and email addresses are found on the Dark Web.

NortonLifeLock has already issued more than 60,000 notifications informing customers their gaming information was located on the Dark Web. The program also offers optimised notifications, permanently silencing messages except the most essential, eliminating the tension between wanting security and gaming.

In addition to Dark Web Monitoring, key Norton 360 for Gamers features include:

Secure VPN: Browse anonymously and securely by masking your IP address with a no-log VPN to help protect against DDOS attacks, doxxing and SWATing.

Notification Optimisation: NortonLifeLock only notifies users if their PC is under attack, their protection is at risk, or they aren’t using a feature they are entitled to use.

Full-Screen Mode Detection: Device security for PCs that detects when you’re using full-screen mode, and silences all but critical security alerts.

PC SafeCam: Helps protect against potential stream bans and embarrassment with alerts on attempts to access your webcam so they can be blocked.

For further information, please visit the NortonLifeLock gaming blog.