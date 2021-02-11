Telstra to offer better user experience with edge applications from AWS

Deal aims to help organisations accelerate Cloud adoption

Telstra has struck an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to explore AWS’ edge computing solutions and allow organisations to deploy applications closer to end customers to increase their resilience and performance, delivering a faster and better user experience.

To bring new differentiated capability to customers, AWS and Telstra will plan how to integrate AWS edge computing solutions with Telstra’s multi-access network.

According to Telstra, integrating AWS’ edge computing solutions and Telstra’s 5G network could enable application traffic from 5G devices to reach cloud services running in edge compute locations without leaving the Telstra network. This would prevent the latency resulting from multiple hops to the internet.

Telstra expects to accelerate digital transformation for enterprise and government customers through this agreement, specially for applications that require resilience and low latency, such as autonomous industrial equipment, smart cars and cities, internet of things and augmented and virtual reality.

