New features in macOS Big Sur 11.3: Safari customization options, enhanced support for iPhone/iPad apps on M1 Macs, and more

Credit: Apple

Apple recently released the developer beta for macOS Big Sur 11.3, and the new features helps enhance the Mac experience. The public beta will be available soon, followed by the release to the general public about a week or two after that.

Here’s a quick summary of the new features.

In Safari, the sections of the Start Page can now be rearranged. There are new tools for developers, including new extension types and a new Web Speech API that allows for the creation of web pages with speech recognition.

On Apple silicon Macs, you can now enlarge the window (when screen size permits) when running an iPadOS app. There is also a new preference pane for iPad and iPhone apps for adjusting keyboard commands for touch commands.

In the Reminders app, you can now sort your Reminders, as well as print them out.

A new Made For Your Library shortcut in Apple Music to help you find personal mixes and replay playlists. The Listen Now feature shows “upcoming and live special events based on your taste.”

Apple News has a redesigned News+ Tab

Support for the latest Xbox Series X Wireless Controller or Sony DualSense wireless controller.

How to get macOS Big Sur 11.3

As of this writing, the Big Sur 11.3 beta is available only to developers. A public beta will soon be available. Here are the details about the Public Beta program if you are interesting in joining.

When Big Sur 11.3 is available to the general public, you may get a notification on your Mac telling you it is available. You can install it by clicking on Apple menu > About This Mac, then clicking on the Software Updatebutton.