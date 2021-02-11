Extensive Apple cloud services outages could pose problems for users

There's a lot of red on the System Status page.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

If you’re experiencing problems with your Apple cloud services today, you’re not alone. Small hiccups are common with cloud services, but Apple appears to be in the midst of an unusually extensive interruption of service.

The Apple System Status page shows a red “outage” label for scores of online features. Nearly all major iCloud syncing features (Mail, Notes, Calendar, Contacts, Keychain, and more) appear to be down. Photos and iMessage are two of the services Apple users rely on multiple times per day that may be inaccessible.

These outages may or may not affect you, depending on your geographic location. The fact that the status page shows a whopping fourteen services in the red (about one in five) is cause for concern. If any of the services are failing for you, there's not much you can do but wait for Apple or the service providers it partners with to fix it.

Some problems began shortly after 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and only worsened over time. At the time of this writing (11:30 a.m.) there has been no improvement.

Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn't get more "gaming laptop" than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

