Dolly Parton wants to give you five months of Apple Music for free

Here's how to get it.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: IDG

If you caught the commercial during the Super Bowl Sunday, you heard a new version of her popular song “9 to 5” called “5 to 9” in an ad for website builder Squarespace about “hustlin’” toward your goals after the traditional workday ends. Whether or not you like the song, you could get five months of Apple Music for free just by listening to it.

Apple-owned Shazam is running a promotion for new subscribers that offers five free months of Apple Music—two months longer than the standard three-month promotion” if you “Shazam” the song or follow this link. You’ll need an iPhone or iPad as well as the Shazam app to take advantage of the offer.

Parton tweeted about the promotion, which runs through March 31, before the big game yesterday, telling followers to “Shazam” the song “to unlock a special surprise,” which was a video message from the singer. Now that the ad has aired, the promotion is open to everyone.

It’s unclear if the partnership extends beyond the song, but Parton also recorded a Time to Walk episode last month. Apple has teamed with artists before on exclusive content, but “5 to 9” is available on Spotify and other streaming services.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Brother MFC-L3745CDW Colour Laser Multifunction

Learn more >

Mobile

Exec

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?