This Android 12 leak looks an awful lot like iOS 14

Something looks familiar here.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Michael Simon/IDG

In just a few weeks, we should get our first sneak peek at the next version of Android when the developer preview builds start rolling out. But we may have just gotten our first taste of what Android 12 is going to bring, and if you like iOS 14, you’re going to love it.

XDA Developers has gotten its hands on “an alleged early draft of a document that Google made to summarize changes in Android 12,” and there are some obvious UI changes. You’ll immediately see more rounded corners for notifications, a simpler Quick Settings pane, and clear indicators when apps are using the camera or microphone.

There isn’t a ton to go on yet, but as you can see in the images, Android 12 is taking a few UI cues from iOS 14. It still looks and feels like Android, of course, but it appears Google was inspired by Apple’s newest OS.

android 12 leak mic icon XDA-Developers/IDG

Android 12 vs iOS 14

According to the leaked images, Android will now present a small dot to notify users that the microphone or camera is active when using an app, similar to how Apple handles it.

android 12 leak privacy settings XDA-Developers/IDG

Android 12 vs iOS 14

There will apparently be a new set of toggles in Android 12’s Privacy settings to quickly disable the microphone or camera completely. iOS doesn’t have that exact switch but the toggles for individual apps are quite similar.

android 12 leak widgets XDA-Developers/IDG

Android 12 vs iOS 14

It appears as though Google is developing a new widget system in Android 12 not unlike the overhaul Apple pushed out in iOS 14. Along with a similar rounded shape, Android 12 looks to be unifying widgets in a way that makes things cleaner and easier on the eyes, along with smarter organization and a friendlier interface.

Finally,

android 12 leak quick settings XDA-Developers/IDG

Android 12 vs iOS 14

Android 12 will reportedly tweak the Quick Settings pane, with square icons instead of circles and fewer options in a row.

Of course, it’s possible that none of these changes make their way into the final release of Android 12, but it’s hard to unsee the direction that Google is headed. Let’s just hope we don’t start seeing notches again.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn't get more "gaming laptop" than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

