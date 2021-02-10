macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update is now available

Fixes a problem with charging in older MacBook Pros.

Apple on Tuesday released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, an update to the Mac operating system. According to the release notes, 11.2.1 “addresses an issue that may prevent the battery from charging in some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.”

The update comes about a week after Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.2, which included several bug fixes and security updates.

How to update macOS Big Sur

Before updating your Mac, it’s a good idea to back up your data, just in case the update causes problems.

To install the update, you need an internet connection. Also, your Mac will need to restart in order to finish the installation. Here are the steps.

  1. Click on the Apple menu.

  2. Select About this Mac.

  3. In the window that appears, go to the Overview tab if it’s not already open.

  4. Click on the Software Update This will open the Software Update system preference.

  5. You can click the More info link if you want to learn more about the update.

  6. When you are ready to install, click on the Update Now The installation takes several minutes, depending on the speed of the internet connection.

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
