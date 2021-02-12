Deal: iPhone XR for $669

iPhone XR Credit: Apple

Apple's iPhone XR might be a few years old but it's still a decent buy, thanks to a Big W promotion that brings the price on the handset down to AU$669.

Obviously, there are a few caveats here. You're getting the 64GB model, it doesn't have the 5G or the multi-lens camera systems found in last year's iPhone 12 lineup. Still, Apple's smartphones are known to age gracefully. If your needs aren't particularly demanding, the iPhone XR definitely feels like a device you can get away with - especially for $669.



That price actually puts it at less than the price-tag of the affordable iPhone SE. Choosing the former over the latter means you save money and still walk away with a larger screen, a bigger battery and Face ID biometrics. That being said, last year's iPhone SE does have a more advanced and powerful processor than the iPhone XR.



In our full review of the iPhone SE (2020), we said that "It’s deliciously easy to break Apple’s latest flirtation with budget buyers down into straightforward math. An iPhone 11 processor plus an iPhone 8 design plus AI camera magic is probably going to equal a good time for those who don’t expect anything more."

You can take advantage of the deal while stocks last by clicking here.










