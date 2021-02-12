Deal: iPhone XR for $669

(PC World) on

iPhone XR

iPhone XR

Credit: Apple

Apple's iPhone XR might be a few years old but it's still a decent buy, thanks to a Big W promotion that brings the price on the handset down to AU$669.

Obviously, there are a few caveats here. You're getting the 64GB model, it doesn't have the 5G or the multi-lens camera systems found in last year's iPhone 12 lineup. Still, Apple's smartphones are known to age gracefully. If your needs aren't particularly demanding, the iPhone XR definitely feels like a device you can get away with - especially for $669.

That price actually puts it at less than the price-tag of the affordable iPhone SE. Choosing the former over the latter means you save money and still walk away with a larger screen, a bigger battery and Face ID biometrics. That being said, last year's iPhone SE does have a more advanced and powerful processor than the iPhone XR.

In our full review of the iPhone SE (2020), we said that "It’s deliciously easy to break Apple’s latest flirtation with budget buyers down into straightforward math. An iPhone 11 processor plus an iPhone 8 design plus AI camera magic is probably going to equal a good time for those who don’t expect anything more."

You can take advantage of the deal while stocks last by clicking here.



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags iPhone XR

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Brother MFC-L3745CDW Colour Laser Multifunction

Learn more >

Mobile

Exec

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?