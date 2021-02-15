Cord-cutters: Keep prying eyes out of your Netflix profile by locking it with a PIN

Don’t want your housemates poking around your Netflix profile? Here’s how to lock them out.

If you’re sharing a Netflix account with family, friends or housemates, everyone with access to your account can peruse your profile, which means they can see what you’ve watched, what you’re currently watching, and (perhaps most importantly) what you like to watch.

Luckily, there’s an easy way to shield your Netflix profile from prying eyes. You can now lock your Netflix profile with a PIN, which you’ll need to enter each time you log into your profile.

Once you’ve protected your Netflix profile with a PIN, others who are sharing your Netflix account won’t be able to poke around your viewing history, or mess with your Netflix recommendations by watching their favorite shows on your profile.

How to lock your Netflix profile with a PIN

  1. Log into Netflix on a desktop browser, then click the profile selector in the top-right corner of the screen. Scroll down to near the bottom of the menu and click Account.
  2. On the main Account page, head for the Profile & Parental Controls section. Find your profile, click the down arrow, then click Change next to the Profile Lock setting. You’ll need to enter your account password before proceeding.
  3. Next, check the “Require a PIN to access [user’s] profile, and create a four-digit PIN. If you’re the account owner, there’s also a secondary checkbox that will block others from creating new Netflix profiles without your PIN. When you’re done, click the Save button.
  4. Now, head back to the Netflix profile selection screen, and once you’re there, you should see a padlock just before your avatar. Don’t see it? Try refreshing the app.
netflix lock profile with pin setting Ben Patterson/IDG

You can lock your Netflix profile with a four-digit numerical PIN (hopefully one that’s a little stronger than “1-2-3-4”).

How to recover a lost Netflix profile PIN

Want to change your PIN, or—oops!—have you forgotten your PIN? No worries.

Just go back to the Profile Lock setting and enter your account password. Once that’s done, you can easily change your Netflix profile PIN.

 

