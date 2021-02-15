Deal: Sony's AirPod-killers are $199

(PC World) on

Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony WF-1000XM3

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

Sony's WF-1000X M3s were already one of the best alternatives to the Apple AirPods out there. Addicted to Audio are making them even easier to recommend.

A steep cut on the original $399 the earbuds cost back when they first launched, Addicted to Audio are currently selling the Sony WF-1000XM3 Bluetooth noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $199. The only catch here is that the regular black version of the earbuds has already sold out, so you'll be stuck with the silver model.

In our review of the Sony WF-1000XM3s, we wrote that "Their arrival might be a little overshadowed by the more fitness friendly Beats Powerbeats Pro but the Sony WF-1000XM3s roar with flair, finesse and form."

"A distinct lack of water and sweat resistance aside, the Sony WF-1000XM3s are a treat for the ears. The design and execution hits all the right notes and the extended battery life cements them as a clear winner in the true wireless category."

You can take advantage of the deal while it lasts by clicking here.

Tags Sony WF-1000XM3

Fergus Halliday
Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

