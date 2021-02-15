Deal: Sony's AirPod-killers are $199

Sony WF-1000XM3 Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

Sony's WF-1000X M3s were already one of the best alternatives to the Apple AirPods out there. Addicted to Audio are making them even easier to recommend.

A steep cut on the original $399 the earbuds cost back when they first launched, Addicted to Audio are currently selling the Sony WF-1000XM3 Bluetooth noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $199. The only catch here is that the regular black version of the earbuds has already sold out, so you'll be stuck with the silver model.

In our review of the Sony WF-1000XM3s, we wrote that "Their arrival might be a little overshadowed by the more fitness friendly Beats Powerbeats Pro but the Sony WF-1000XM3s roar with flair, finesse and form."

"A distinct lack of water and sweat resistance aside, the Sony WF-1000XM3s are a treat for the ears. The design and execution hits all the right notes and the extended battery life cements them as a clear winner in the true wireless category."



You can take advantage of the deal while it lasts by clicking here.