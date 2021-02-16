Harvey Norman latest Oppo retailer

Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company, Oppo has hooked up with Australian retail giant, Harvey Norman, as it continues its drive into the local marketplace.



The national retail agreement will see Harvey Norman stores stock Oppo devices nationwide, including its recently launched entry level smartphones: the Oppo A15 ($239) and A53 ($299).

According to the Telsyte Australian Smartphone & Wearables Devices Market Study 2021, Oppo increased its Android market share to 10 per cent in the second half of 2020, up from nine per cent for the same period in 2019. This maintained Oppo’s position as Australia’s third largest smartphone brand in sales since December 2017.

To mark the launch of the new retail partnership, Oppo is offering a gift with purchase promotion on all OPPO stock in Harvey Norman.

Each Oppo device purchased will be bundled with Oppo Enco W11 True Wireless Earphones. The W11 boasts 8mm dynamic drivers with titanium-plated composite diaphragms, Bluetooth 5.0, and active noise cancellation.

The Oppo A15 has a versatile AI Triple Camera setup, including a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth lens.

The 6.5-inch HD+ screen has a refresh rate of 60Hz. The phone also offers a 4230mAh battery and a 10W charger.

The A53 comes with a 6.5-inch Neo-Display delivering a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon octa-core 460 processor, and has a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charge and a AI Triple Camera setup.



