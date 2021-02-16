Harvey Norman latest Oppo retailer

Chinese brand further expands Australian presence

(PC World) on

Credit: Oppo

Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company, Oppo has hooked up with Australian retail giant, Harvey Norman, as it continues its drive into the local marketplace.

The national retail agreement will see Harvey Norman stores stock Oppo devices nationwide, including its recently launched entry level smartphones: the Oppo A15 ($239) and A53 ($299).  

According to the Telsyte Australian Smartphone & Wearables Devices Market Study 2021, Oppo increased its Android market share to 10 per cent in the second half of 2020, up from nine per cent for the same period in 2019. This maintained Oppo’s position as Australia’s third largest smartphone brand in sales since December 2017.  

To mark the launch of the new retail partnership, Oppo is offering a gift with purchase promotion on all OPPO stock in Harvey Norman. 

Each Oppo device purchased will be bundled with Oppo Enco W11 True Wireless Earphones. The W11 boasts 8mm dynamic drivers with titanium-plated composite diaphragms, Bluetooth 5.0, and active noise cancellation. 

The Oppo A15 has a versatile AI Triple Camera setup, including a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth lens. 

The 6.5-inch HD+ screen has a refresh rate of 60Hz. The phone also offers a 4230mAh battery and a 10W charger.  

The A53 comes with a 6.5-inch Neo-Display delivering a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon octa-core 460 processor, and has a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charge and a AI Triple Camera setup.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags mobile phones

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

By Mike Gee

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Brother MFC-L3745CDW Colour Laser Multifunction

Learn more >

Mobile

Exec

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?