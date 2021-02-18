Realme dials in 5G smartphone

7 5G set to shake-up the budget device marketplace

Realme isn’t resting on its laurels. Just three months after releasing the 7 Pro, the smartphone manufacturer has followed up with another budget conscious entry into this highly competitive marketplace, the Realme 7 5G. 

The 7 5G is, like all Realme devices, impressive on paper. Apart from a rapid 5G connection, it also offers 120Hz display, 30W dart charging capabilities that power the device up from 0 to 100 per cent in 65 minutes, and a massive 5000mAh battery. All for AU$499.

Realme 7 Pro offers a Dimensity 800U processor and 5G + 5G dual SIM card allow users to make international calls, split work from play, or achieve speed superposition from two different networks. 

The battery allows up to 35 hours of calls, and up to 17 hours of YouTube entertainment. 

The smartphone comes with 30W Dart charge, a low-voltage and high-current solution that charges the device quickly and efficiently. It charges from empty in 65 minutes and delivers a 60 per cent charge in 30 minutes. 

The 7 5G comes in most blue and flash silver and is equipped with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage capacity and expandable storage of up to 256GB, users can download all the features. It has a 120Hz display, 6.5” full screen, 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 180Hz ultra-high sampling rate.   

The smartphone has been designed with content creators in mind and boasts a 48MP ultra high-resolution lens, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a 2MP B&W portrait lens. There is also a Super Nightscape Mode. Add to this a 16MP ultra-clear front camera and there are plenty of options for photographers.   

The Realme 7 5G smartphone is available from the Realme e-store, JB HI-FI, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Mobileciti, 5GWorld, Amazon, Kogan, eBay, The Good Guys and Catch.com.au. RRP: AU$499.

