Huawei delivers a new Sound

The Huawei partnership with acoustics giant, Devialet, which first spawned the Huawei Sound X speaker, has now released its successor, the Huawei Sound.

Aimed at both everyday users and audiophiles alike, the new Sound is smaller than the Sound X but delivers superior, full audio immersion.

The four-speaker acoustic design from Devialet is stunning and frames a 4-inch 40W woofer and three full-range 5W loudspeakers. It packs a punch thanks to Devialet's Push-Push configuration, in which two passive radiators reinforce each other to counteract backwave vibrations. This substantially reduces the presence of distortion resulting from the diaphragms' reverberations and ensures unrivalled stability under high volume settings at up to 90 dB, producing strikingly pristine and distortion-free audio at all times.

Strong bass has been a highlight of the series, and the new product incorporates Devialet's SAM technology and the first-ever one woofer plus two passive units" structure delivering rich and deep bass tones.

The Advanced SAM technology heightens immersion for a live concert-like experience.

The three evenly spaced full-range tweeters, complemented by Devialet Space Technology, can fill a room with 360° surround sound. According to Huawei, Space Technology confounds the traditional notion that surround sound requires multiple strategically placed speakers throughout the room, by separating the input signal into direct sound, reflected sound and ambient noise, using a dedicated algorithm. The three different directionally oriented speakers then receive signal based on the listener’s location, and together create astounding surround sound effects from a single device, transcending the spatial limitations of any room.

Huawei Sound also offers four enriching sound effects: Devialet Space soundstage, vocals, hi-fi, and bass. The settings can be configured in the Huawei AI Life app.

The new speaker is also equipped with a diverse range of connectivity capabilities, including Bluetooth (LDAC), WiFi, and 3.5 mm AUX-in connections.

A tap-to-transfer feature allows users to direct phone audio playback to the speaker simply by tapping the phone against the speaker body. LDAC is also supported, which allows for high-definition Bluetooth transmission at up to 990 kbps (theoretical value), triple that under standard Bluetooth.

The speaker inherits the premium style of the previous Sound X, with a sleek, shiny surface reminiscent of that on a grand piano. The lower portion of the body is coated with a glossy fibre grid cloth, for smooth sound transmission, and protection against dust.

The Huawei Sound is available from the Huawei Experience Store online and instore at Chatswood, World Square, Hurstville, and Mobileciti. RRP: $329