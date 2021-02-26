Apple commemorates Women’s History Month with special events and features

Collect a new Apple Watch Activity badge, do special Fitness+ workouts, and a lot more during Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

March is Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day is on March 8, and Apple announced on Thursday special content that will be available on Apple’s various services to commemorate the events.

If you are into collecting Apple Watch Activity badges, then you’ll want to look out for the International Women’s Day Activity Challenge. To earn this badge, you need to record a workout of 20 minutes or more. You can also earn a set of International Women’s Day animated stickers.

On International Women’s Day, Apple Fitness+ will release 24 workouts with playlists of women artists and inspirational themes. There will also be a new Time to Walk episode featuring Min Jin Lee, author of the New York Times bestselling novel, “Pachinko.”

Apple is also hosting three online events as part of its Today at Apple series. Done in cooperation with It’s Nice That, the events are “focused on redefining beauty and inclusion.” If you are interested in attending, you can sign up by clicking on the links in the list below:

The company is also conducting the Women’s Health Study, which aims to help increase understanding of women’s health issues. The study is done in partnership with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. You’ll be able to access the study through the Research app.

Other Apple services feature special themed content:

App Store: The App of the Day and Game of the Day will feature apps by women developers, and Apple Arcade games will spotlight women characters. There will also be interviews with women developers and an Apps Made by Women Collection.

Apple Books: Apple will showcase country-specific collections by women authors across a wide array of genres.

Apple Maps: You’ll find Curated Guides that can help you find landmarks, works of art, businesses, and restaurants run by or made by women.

Apple Music: You can listen to a set of playlists by “Visionary Women” and check out the four original short films. On March 8 Apple Music radio and Apple Music TV will feature 24 hours of “incredible female voices, stories, and musicianship.”

Apple News: The service will have curated topic groups that highlight women’s history and issues. On March 8, there will be a Spotlight collection to “celebrate contemporary leaders around the globe.”

Apple Podcasts: Shows featuring women voices and produced by women-founded studios will be showcased. On March 1, “In Plain Sight: Lady Bird Johnson,” will be released; this podcast uses recordings by the former First Lady that talk about her experiences in the White House during President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration.

Apple TV app: There will be curated collections of shows that celebrate women’s experiences and shows that work “toward progress in the fight for women’s equality.”

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Mobile

Exec

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?