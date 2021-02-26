Macworld's March digital magazine: 5 great iOS 14 hidden features

The best content from Macworld wrapped up in our digital magazine.

Credit: Rob Schultz / IDG

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the March issue

In the March issue we’ve got 5 hidden (but great) iOS 14 features you have to try. Find out how to make your iPhone ‘Aesthetic’ with iOS 14.3. We'll also show you, step-by-step, how to make a bootable macOS Big Sur installer drive.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: The case for a 12-inch MacBook Air. Plus, how to upgrade from an older Mac operating system to macOS Catalina or Big Sur

• MacUser Reviews: Sabrent HB-SIMC Thunderbolt 3 Hub, Trend Micro Antivirus

• iOS Central: Will 2021 be the year Apple’s U1 chip goes wide? How to add HomeKit items to Control Center in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

• iOS Central Reviews: FitBit Sense

• Working Mac: How to format a thumb drive for both Mac and Windows. Migrated your FileVault-enabled Mac? Clean up and regenerate your Recovery Key

• Playlist: JBL Live 300TWS review: Feature-rich earbuds for the not-so-rich

• Mac 911: Understanding how iCloud Photos optimizes photo storage and keeps your originals. Can’t print to an office printer? You may need to enter an access code in macOS

Read your issues on Mac or PC

You can read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?’ below the sign up form and then log in there with your Macworld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. If you visit the link with a Chrome browser, you can download the Macworld desktop reader app for reading offline, or on a larger screen.

Take note

Check out the responsive view on our platform. While in the issue, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser), tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu, and tap the text icon (bottom right). To go back to PDF view, tap the PDF icon in the same location.

You’ll need your email and subscription password to access your issues on the new platform. If you haven’t created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Macworld digital magazine

While connected to Wi-Fi, go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap the 'Account' icon in the bottom right. upper left menu > My Account.

If you're a Digital Subscriber: Tap the 'Sign In' option. Tap the 'Sign Up' button. Enter your email address and create a password. Keep your password somewhere safe. Tap the 'Continue' button. Go to 'Library' tab. Enjoy!

If you've subscribed from within the app (in-app purchase): Tap 'Restore Purchases'. Tap 'Restore'. Go to the 'Library' tab. Download your prior pruchases Enjoy!



From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription.

Should you need assistance, please email us at support@macworld.zendesk.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.

Please update to the latest version of our app in the App Store.

How to subscribe

Sign up for our digital magazine. Existing subscribers can log in to access to their issues.

Our magazine can also be found through a variety of other digital newsstands such as Apple News+, Google Play, Kindle and Nook.