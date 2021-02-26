Deal: Save $20 on Aussie Broadband's NBN100 plans

(PC World) on

Aussie Broadband started this month with a flash sale on their NBN plans, so why not end it with one?

The NBN providers latest promotion lets you knock $20/month off the monthly cost of an Aussie Broadband NBN100/20 plan for the first six months when you use the promo code FEBFAST20.This works out to a total of $120 in savings over the full six month period. The plan itself is also no-contract, so you can always leave and look for a better deal when the discount expires.

If that's your tempo, feel free to sign up using the widget below:


If you want to get a sense of how this deal compares to some of the other NBN100 plans on the market, feel free to mess around with the widget below:

This deal expires on February 28th.




Tags NBNAussie Broadband

Fergus Halliday
