Acer APAC Predator League 2020/21 to be held in April

It will be an online-only tournament

MOSCOW - DECEMBER 23 2019: esports professional gaming event. French winner team Vitality celebrates after the quarter Credit: ID 180318689 © Roman Kosolapov | Dreamstime

Acer has announced the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Predator League 2020/21 will be held from April 6-11, 2021.

Fans left on the edge after the 2020 league was postponed have something to look forward to as teams across Asia-Pacific, including from Australia, will finally battle it out in an online-only tournament.

One of Australia’s top PUBG teams, Team Immunity, has been invited to represent Australia in the 2021 Asia-Pacific Predator League. The team placed third in the 2019 competition and walked away with US$15,000.

“The decision to host the Asia-Pacific Predator League fully online, instead of a cancellation, demonstrates Acer’s commitment to the gaming community,” Acer Pan Asia-Pacific Regional Operations president, Andrew Hou, said. “With the ongoing COVID-19 situation, we made the decision to move the competition to Spring 2021 for the safety and best interests of the tournament’s competitors, fans, spectators and staff.”

The teams who qualified for APAC Predator League 2020 Grand Finals are the first to claim a slot for this year’s tournament, while the remaining positions will be filled by other teams invited by Acer. Altogether, these teams will battle head-to-head to take home the coveted APAC Predator League shield.

This year, the league has been divided into four sub-tournaments. The teams will be pre-assigned based on their geographical location:

APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final Dota 2 Asia APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final Dota 2 APAC APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final PUBG Asia APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final PUBG APAC

A sum of US$400,000 is pooled across the competitions of the APAC Predator League 2020/21.

All ticket holders of the postponed APAC Predator League 2020 Grand Finals will be compensated in full while VIP ticket buyers are guaranteed of Predator League souvenirs as a token of appreciation for their patience and support. Acer will soon release further details regarding the refund process.

The APAC Predator League 2020/21 will be broadcasted live on Acer Predator’s channels, Facebook and Twitch.

Follow the league’s official site, and Acer Predator’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for up-to-date tournament schedules and programs.