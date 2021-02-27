Apple now displays repairability scores for iPhones and Macs in France

They're not as low as you think.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Jason Cross/IDG

If you follow iFixit’s teardowns of iPhones and MacBooks, then you know Apple’s devices aren’t exactly famous for their repairability. And now a new French law will require Apple to be more transparent about how easy or difficult it is to have its products repaired.

First spotted by French site MacGeneration, Apple has begun complying with a law that requires smartphone makers to post a repairability index on products sold in the country. The score is determined by the manufacturer and adheres to a set of strict criteria:

  1. Access to documentation
  2. Disassembly (how easy it is to take apart)
  3. Availability of spare parts
  4. Price of spare parts (compared to buying new)
  5. Access to software updates, free technical support, and the ability to reset the software

Companies are required to fill out a support sheet that includes a breakdown and explanation of the score, which is available for consumers to read (in French). France’s Fraud Prevention Directorate and Ministry of Ecological Transition will then review the scores and certify them for publication.

apple france repairability Apple

Apple will now add repairability score to new products it sells in stores and online in France.

Apple hasn’t updated all of its products, but the iPhone 12 Pro has a score of 6.0 out of 10 while the M1 MacBook Air has a score of 6.5. By comparison, iFixit also gave the iPhone 12 a 6 out of 10, but only gave the 13-inch MacBook Pro a 1 in 2019, albeit using different criteria.

While it’s unlikely that a similar system would ever be adopted in the U.S., the French law could have wide-reaching effects. Any changes Apple makes to the iPhone to boost its French repairability score will presumably also affect models in other countries.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Brother MFC-L3745CDW Colour Laser Multifunction

Learn more >

Mobile

Exec

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?