Apple shares early results from its Hearing Study

World Hearing Day is March 3, and Apple is taking the opportunity to promote hearing health.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Apple has taken an increasing interest in health and fitness over the last few years. It's a big focus for Apple Watch, many of its software features across devices, and the company even has its own fitness streaming service. As March 3rd is World Hearing Day, Apple is sharing some preliminary results of its ongoing Hearing Study.

Health research has become so important to Apple that it has published its own Research app, where Apple can partner with outside institutions to conduct health studies. The Hearing Study is one such ongoing study, conducted by Apple together with the University of Michigan School of Public Health, with data shared to the WHO's Make Listening Safe initiative.

The Hearing Study has not concluded, but Apple is sharing some of what it has learned so far. There are four key insights gleaned from the data Apple collected using the Noise app:

  1. 25 percent of participants experience a daily average environmental sound exposure (such as traffic, machinery, public transport, etc.) that is higher than the WHO recommended limit. And 50 percent either now work or previously worked in a loud environment.
  2. One in 10 participants has average weekly headphone exposure that is higher than the WHO's recommended limit. 
  3. Similarly, about 10 percent of participants have been diagnosed with hearing loss by a professional. The study's tests suggest that nearly 20 percent have hearing loss according to the WHO's standards, and 10 percent have loss consistent with noise exposure.
  4. About half the participants have not had their hearing diagnosed by a professional in the last 10 years, even though 25 percent of participants report hearing ringing in their ears a few times a week or more.

The Apple Hearing Study is still ongoing. If you wish to participate, install the Research app; users in the United States should find it among the available research projects.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?