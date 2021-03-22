D-Link smart camera keeps an eye out for intruders

The DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi camera Credit: D-link

D-Link A/NZ has launched a new intelligent home security camera that offers smarter and simpler surveillance.

The DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi camera with AI-based person detection can identify human motion, minimising false alarms and ensuring users get the alerts that matter. Not only does the DCS-8300LHV2 capture video in Full HD 1080p with a 120-degree field of view, it also features 360-degree adjustable positioning and 5 metres of night.

The new device provides enhanced sound and motion detection as well as two-way audio with its built-in microphone and speaker.

Additional features include: support for ONVIF Profile S; the latest Wi-Fi security standard, WPA3; and Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility. Quick and easy setup is ensured with built-in BLE technology, and support for IPv6 means that the DCS-8300LHV2 is compatible with the next generation of Internet standards.

The camera works seamlessly with the free mydlink app that includes Smart Bluetooth Setup and the ability to turn on or off multiple devices and automation rules at once with Scenes. It also features a simplified setup wizard, clear device controls, scheduling and intuitive automation and an easy-to-view timeline for videos and events.

D-Link claims user privacy is its top – mydlink Cloud is TRUSTe privacy certified in six languages, demonstrating compliance with global regulatory standards and privacy policies.

The DCS-8300LHV2 is available from www.dlink.com.au (AU$129.95), www.dlink.co.nz (NZ$149.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.