Apple discontinues iMac Pro as signs point to imminent M1 launch

Base configuration only available “while supplies last"

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Roman Loyola

After cutting some configurations of the 21.5-inch 4K iMac, Apple has now discontinued production of the iMac Pro, adding a note to its site that the high-end all-in-one is only available “while supplies last” and removing all configuration options from its online store.

Once hailed as the fastest Mac available, the iMac Pro arrived in December 2017 as a super-high-end iMac for professionals. At the time, it was faster than the Mac Pro with a built-in 5K display, 32GB of RAM, and an 8-core Xeon processor. It was also the first and only iMac with a Space Gray enclosure. It was updated in August with a 10-core base option but otherwise remained unchanged since its launch.

Rumours have been swirling for months that a fully designed M1 iMac is on the way with a Pro Display XDR-style aesthetic that eliminates the giant chin, trims the bezels, and possibly brings additional colour options. There haven’t been any specific rumours about the iMac Pro, but we assumed it would get a refresh alongside the other models.

Now that theory seems less certain. The speed of the M1 processor could eliminate the need for a Pro model or Apple could have a new high-end iMac planned. Since Apple doesn’t break out individual sales, we don’t know how well the iMac Pro sold, but it likely represented a small fraction of overall iMac sales.

While the iMac Pro’s discontinuation doesn’t necessarily signal the arrival of a new M1 model, it adds one more piece of evidence that Apple is planning to launch a new iMac very soon. At any rate, if you want an iMac Pro, you should probably buy one before it becomes a collector's item.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Apple

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?