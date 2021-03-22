Deal: Save up to 40% on Jabra earbuds

Credit: Jabra

Amazon Australia is running a promotion that's discounting select Jabra earbuds down to bargain-worthy prices.

As part of the sale, you can now grab the:

In our review of the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds, we said that "Jabra’s latest leap forward in the true wireless space doesn’t necessarily hit all its marks, but it hits just enough to emerge as a solid contender nonetheless."

"Though a few caveats apply, specifically on the software side, it’s almost exactly everything we wanted out of the second-gen Elite Sport earbuds and a solid product that cements Jabra’s reputation and place on the front-lines of the true wireless arms race."

You can check out the full range of discounts by clicking here

Tags jabraTrue Wireless Earbuds

Fergus Halliday
Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

