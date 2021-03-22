Deal: Save up to 40% on Jabra earbuds

Credit: Jabra

Amazon Australia is running a promotion that's discounting select Jabra earbuds down to bargain-worthy prices.

As part of the sale, you can now grab the:

In our review of the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds, we said that "Jabra’s latest leap forward in the true wireless space doesn’t necessarily hit all its marks, but it hits just enough to emerge as a solid contender nonetheless."



"Though a few caveats apply, specifically on the software side, it’s almost exactly everything we wanted out of the second-gen Elite Sport earbuds and a solid product that cements Jabra’s reputation and place on the front-lines of the true wireless arms race."

You can check out the full range of discounts by clicking here.

