HyperX join forces with Empress Gaming to support equality among gamers

We’re All Gamers campaign to further empower women in the world of gaming

(PC World) on

Credit: ID 112627895 © Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com

Almost half of Australia’s game enthusiasts are female, according to the 2019 The Power of Games study. To support equality among gamers, gaming peripherals brand, HyperX, has announced a partnership with Empress Gaming, a women-focused and led gaming organisation, based in Australia, that champions HyperX’s We’re All Gamers message. 

As part of the relationship, HyperX will provide best-in-class peripherals to the local creators in Empress Gaming and support them to build a strong and supportive network for all Australians who share the same passion for gaming.

“Empress Gaming was created out of an aspiration to level the playing field and create an inclusive community which foremost provides opportunity and support to women in gaming,” Empress Gaming founder, Nicole Constantine, said. “HyperX, with its core message of We’re All Gamers, perfectly speaks to our mission.”

Through its broad range of talented brand ambassadors such as Pokimane, Valkyrae, Faze Ewok, and Berticuss, HyperX reflects the diversity in the current gaming landscape.

In honour of Women’s History Month, and with the spirit of We’re All Gamers, HyperX has also released a dedicated video, interviewing a group of prominent Australian gamers, to inspire younger females who are interested in gaming.

“As the brand’s core value We’re All Gamers suggests, we are dedicated to supporting all kinds of gamers,” a HyperX spokesperson said. “Working with Empress Gaming enables us to further empower women in Australia to explore the world of gaming and have fun while doing it.”

In addition to supporting Empress talent peripherals, HyperX will also be the title sponsor of the upcoming Empress League, an all-women's Fortnite-based tournament with a $1000 prize pool. For more details about HyperX’s We’re All Gamers message, visit the campaign page.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
By Mike Gee

By Mike Gee

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?