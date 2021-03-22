HyperX join forces with Empress Gaming to support equality among gamers

We’re All Gamers campaign to further empower women in the world of gaming

Credit: ID 112627895 © Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com

Almost half of Australia’s game enthusiasts are female, according to the 2019 The Power of Games study. To support equality among gamers, gaming peripherals brand, HyperX, has announced a partnership with Empress Gaming, a women-focused and led gaming organisation, based in Australia, that champions HyperX’s We’re All Gamers message.

As part of the relationship, HyperX will provide best-in-class peripherals to the local creators in Empress Gaming and support them to build a strong and supportive network for all Australians who share the same passion for gaming.

“Empress Gaming was created out of an aspiration to level the playing field and create an inclusive community which foremost provides opportunity and support to women in gaming,” Empress Gaming founder, Nicole Constantine, said. “HyperX, with its core message of We’re All Gamers, perfectly speaks to our mission.”

Through its broad range of talented brand ambassadors such as Pokimane, Valkyrae, Faze Ewok, and Berticuss, HyperX reflects the diversity in the current gaming landscape.

In honour of Women’s History Month, and with the spirit of We’re All Gamers, HyperX has also released a dedicated video, interviewing a group of prominent Australian gamers, to inspire younger females who are interested in gaming.

“As the brand’s core value We’re All Gamers suggests, we are dedicated to supporting all kinds of gamers,” a HyperX spokesperson said. “Working with Empress Gaming enables us to further empower women in Australia to explore the world of gaming and have fun while doing it.”

In addition to supporting Empress talent peripherals, HyperX will also be the title sponsor of the upcoming Empress League, an all-women's Fortnite-based tournament with a $1000 prize pool. For more details about HyperX’s We’re All Gamers message, visit the campaign page.