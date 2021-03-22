macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 update is now available with WebKit fix

Stops a “memory corruption issue” that could be exploited by a malicious website to execute code without your knowing it.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Apple on Monday released macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, an update to the Mac operating system. It contains security updates and is “recommend for all users.”

According to the release notes, there’s only one patch in this update. It’s for WebKit, and the update stops a “memory corruption issue” that could be exploited by a malicious website to execute code without your knowing it. Apple fixed a similar issue in iOS 14 as well:

  • Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
  • Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
  • CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research

How to update macOS Big Sur

Before updating your Mac, it’s a good idea to back up your data, just in case the update causes problems.

To install the update, you need an internet connection. Also, your Mac will need to restart in order to finish the installation. Here are the steps.

  1. Click on the Apple menu.

  2. Select About this Mac.

  3. In the window that appears, go to the Overview tab if it’s not already open.

  4. Click on the Software Update button. This will open the Software Update system preference.

  5. You can click the More info link if you want to learn more about the update.

  6. When you are ready to install, click on the Update Now button. The installation takes several minutes, depending on the speed of the internet connection.

Tags macOS Big Sur

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
