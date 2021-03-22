Fitbit rolls out higher-priced Ace 3 kids tracker with longer battery life

8-day battery life for $80.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Fitbit

With a summer full of sports, camps, and bike rides hopefully ahead, Fitbit is rolling out its next-generation Ace 3 tracker to motivate cooped-up kids to stay moving all summer long. And they’ll barely need to charge it at all.

The Ace 3 brings many of the same features as the Ace 2 with one big upgrade: 8 hours of battery life. That’s about 60 percent more battery life than the Ace 2’s five-hour rating, and one of the longest-lasting trackers Fitbit has ever made.

The Fitbit Ace 3 is available for preorder today through Fitbit.com for $80, an increase of $10 over the Ace 2.

fitbit ace 3 Fitbit

The Fitbit Ace 3 has new colors and new faces.

Like the Inspire 2 that launched last summer, the Ace 3 features a swimproof design and a pair of touch-sensitive buttons on either side for quick navigation. It also has a touch screen and "pebble" design, but doesn’t include a heart-rate monitor or any advanced fitness tracking tools available through Fitbit Premium. That, of course, is a feature of the Ace’s stress-free mindset that encourages activity without emphasizing intense exertion. The Ace 3 also includes the same parental and privacy controls through the Fitbit app.

Other than the battery life, the Fitbit Ace 3 is very similar to its predecessor. It’s limited in scope to sleep and activity tracking, with an emphasis on general movement rather than specific exercises like the grown-up Fitbits. Kids will get bedtime reminders, goal-based motivations, and a dashboard of stats, along with unique clock faces.

Among the nearly two dozen clockfaces available are new bunny, cat, Martian and spaceship animated clock faces, joining the fun plant and rocket ship options introduced with the Ace 2. There are also two new band colors— black with a red clasp or blue with a green clasp—as well as Minion-themed bands arriving this summer in time alongside the “Minions: The Rise of Gru” movie for $30 each.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?