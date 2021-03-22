Surface Laptop 4 leaks suggest a mix of AMD and Intel CPUs

There may be a standalone Surface webcam on the way, too

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Willis Lai / IDG

We're starting to see leaks about Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4, which is rumoured to be launching in the coming months. A new report says both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 versions will offer AMD’s Ryzen processors, though they may not be the chips you’re hoping for.

A separate report also claims that Microsoft may release a standalone webcam in April, alongside the Surface Laptop 4.

WinFuture.de reported this week that the probable CPUs inside the new Surface Laptop 4 will include “Surface Editions” of the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U as well as the Ryzen 7 4980U. The mobile Ryzen 4000 series was the first of AMD’s Ryzen chips to yield a tremendous performance boost compared to Intel rivals.

In our review of the Surface Laptop 3, we found the opposite to be true; the Surface Laptop 3 with a 10th-gen “Ice Lake” Core CPU overshadowed the Ryzen-based model. Nevertheless, Ryzen 4000 is an older chip family springing from AMD's Zen 2 architecture, not the state-of-the-art Zen 3 underlying the newer Ryzen 5000 laptop chips.

The plot thickens: WinFuture reports that the Surface Laptop 4's other CPU choice will be brand-new 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors, including the Core i5-1145G7 and the Core i7-1185G7. For users trying to decide which version to buy, it seems almost absurd to have an older AMD chip hoping to get picked ahead of a newer Intel chip. We’ll have to see how performance shapes up.

Aside from the CPU, the Surface Laptop 4 will remain largely unchanged, WinFuture reports. Memory options will top out at 16GB, and up to 512GB of SSD storage will be included.

Microsoft may announce the Surface Laptop 4 at an event in April. If it does, Petri.com thinks we’ll likely see a new, standalone, Microsoft-branded webcam. It’s not clear whether the webcam will support 4K resolution, but it should at least have a privacy shutter, a feature that webcams in Surface products currently lack, though they are otherwise among the best in the business.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftintelAMDSurface 4

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?