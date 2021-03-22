Adobe launches M1-native Photoshop with ‘minor feature differences’

Don't worry, you can always go back to the Rosetta version.

Credit: IDG

After a few months in beta, Adobe has launched a version of Photoshop for Apple’s M1 chip, bringing a major speed boost to the popular photo editing software. However, it also includes a few limitations that might make users want to stick to running the Intel version in Rosetta 2.

Adobe says the M1 native version is 1.5 times faster than “similarly configured previous generation systems,” so users should definitely feel the difference. The app will update via the Creative Cloud updater and will seamlessly switch to the new version when relaunched. Adobe says legacy version of Photoshop prior to 2020 will not support the M1 chip.

However, the M1 version of Photoshop for M1 MacBooks and the Mac mini isn’t identical to the Intel version. Here are the features that aren’t available in the M1 version yet, according to Adobe:

Import, Export, and playback of embedded video layers

Shake Reduction filter

Preset Syncing

Share an image button / Quick Share

Create new Library from document / Libraries Panel menu command

Home Screen > Shared with you and Invite to edit / Collaborative Editing features.

Opening or placing U3D formatted files

Starting Bridge from Photoshop menus

There are also a handful of known issues Adobe is working on including Issues when exporting SVG files and a black screen when viewing a 3D document. Adobe offers workarounds while it works to fix the problems.

For most users, these won’t be debilitating limitations, but if you need any of the features here, you can always switch to the Rosetta version. Head to your Applications folders, right-click on the app icon, and then “Get Info” to bring up details and options about the app. Finally, check the “Open in Rosetta” box to force the Intel version to launch.