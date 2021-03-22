Wilson Parking launches Apple CarPlay app integration

Giving drivers another convenient way to travel smarter

(PC World) on

Credit: Wilson Parking

Anything that makes parking easier has my vote. A new app, Apple CarPlay, from Australia’s largest car parking group, Wilson Parking Australia does just that and is now available on the App Store.

It updates the company’s iOS app and allows commuters to discover, book and pay for parking via their car’s built-in display.

Wilson Parking worked with Perth-based app development and design companies, Adapptor and Kombu,  on the CarPlay app integration, which can also facilitate a payment transaction.

Wilson Parking chief executive officer, Stephan Wuffli, said, “Even with restrictions lifting in many parts of Australia, our customers are looking for more ways to stay COVID-safe while they resume their commutes and travel plans.

“The CarPlay integration allows them to conveniently access the functions of our existing parking app from their car’s dashboard, reducing driver stress of finding a park and the city’s overall congestion as more return to the workplace. It all comes down to offering convenience to commuters.”

The CarPlay integration caters to commuters that book regularly through the Wilson Parking app and drivers that want to avoid the hassle of researching and comparing car parks and the best rates.

The app  shows a driver up to 12 of the nearest car parks on their car’s display, including the car park name, parking rates and location. Once a bay is booked, commuters can seamlessly link to Apple Maps to navigate to their chosen car park.

Credit: Wilson Parking


Adapptor general manager and product director, Richard Giles, said Wilson Parking moved to begin development of the CarPlay integration as soon as Apple announced support for the parking category last year.

“The existing Wilson Parking app has already been very well received by commuters, with over 16,500 ratings and an average 4.8 out of 5 stars rating. Our goal with the CarPlay integration was to create an even faster, simpler customer experience that seamlessly fits into the Wilson Parking customer’s daily commute,” Giles said.

A ‘Book Again’ function allows commuters that regularly use the Wilson Parking app to quickly see their previously booked car parks to make routine journeys even more convenient. The app also caters  to commuters with Wilson Parking Business Accounts, allowing them to book personal or business parking.

Director of Kombu, Craig Winley, said commuter behaviour played a major role in designing the app.

“We have optimised the CarPlay experience based on user behaviour within the Wilson Parking app,” he said. “Thirty per cent of Wilson Parking app users regularly book the same car parks during the same time period, so we’ve made it easy for ‘book again’ commuters to complete their reservation in just a few quick steps.”

Customers need to update to the latest version of the Wilson Parking app from the App Store and ensure they are running iOS 14 on their iPhone to begin using the CarPlay integration. They can use the parking booking feature once they link a credit card to their account.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags apps

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
By Mike Gee

By Mike Gee

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?