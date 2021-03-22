Devastating chip shortages could hit smartphones soon, too

Industry-wide chip shortage could being affecting smartphone processors from Qualcomm, including the flagship Snapdragon 888

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dreamstime

For the past several months, carmakers have been struggling with a chip shortage due to pandemic-related demand for consumer electronics. Now a new report suggests that shortage could hit smartphones, too.

According to Reuters' sources at Samsung and other phone makers, the chip shortage affecting the industry has reached all levels of smartphone processors, including Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 flagship that powers Samsung's Galaxy S21 and other high-end phones.

The report notes that the shortfall has mainly affected mid- and low-end phones, but smartphone makers are “facing a shortage of a range of components from Qualcomm and would cut handset shipments this year."

Qualcomm makes processors and components for nearly every phone sold today, including the 5G modem and other parts for Apple’s iPhone. It’s unclear whether the shortage extends to other components or affects only smartphone CPUs.

The main culprit involves power-management chips that all modern processors use. Reuters reports that Qualcomm has re-directed the supply of power management chips toward the Snapdragon 888 to maximise profits, which is constraining supply for lower-end processors.

CPU and GPU prices have been soaring during the pandemic due to demand and Ethereum mining. Launches have been marred by unavailable stock and scalping. That hasn’t happened on the smartphone front yet, but Reuters notes that component prices are slowly ticking up.

For example, the report points to a “commonly-used microcontroller-unit chip from STMicroelectronics” that is selling for $14, seven times its usual $2 price. Over the course of millions of phones, those soaring prices could have an effect on prices and availability.

Shortage or no, phone makers aren’t slowing down their releases. OnePlus has scheduled the launch of its next flagship on March 23, likely followed by the Google Pixel 5a in May. Samsung is also launching a series of mid-range phones on March 17 as part of its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags smartphone

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?