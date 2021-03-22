Scams cost Aussies $20.8m in February

Credit: Dreamstime

In February 2021, Australians lost $20.8 million to a combined 20,180 scams (attempts to steal victims’ money or credentials), according to the latest figures from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Scamwatch report.

The number of scams in February is 55 per cent higher than the same time last year, highlighting a continuing trend that cybercriminals have become increasingly active over the last 12 months.

Investment scams topped the list as the most costly in February 2021, with Australians losing more than $8.4 million to these types of attacks. Dating and romance scams and remote access scams remained in the top five, with identity theft and threats to life emerging as more damaging in terms of money lost compared to previous months.

The top five scams by number of attacks remained consistent with the previous month, with phishing scams aimed at stealing personal information maintaining the top spot as the most recurrent type of scam (4387 reports), an increase of nearly 50 per cent compared to the same time last year. This was followed by threats to life or arrest (3218), identity theft (1856), and remote access scams (1190).

These figures show identity theft scams are on the rise – Australians lost $1.5 million in one month, a staggering increase of 384 per cent compared to January. Identity theft scams have also significantly increased compared to the same time a year ago, soaring 594 per cent from February 2020.

Scams relating to health and medical products also saw a significant increase of 44 per cent compared to January 2021, likely aligned with the beginning of the local COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Reports of ransomware and malware also increased by 52 per cent compared to the previous month.

Scams delivery method

In February, phone calls remained the most ‘profitable’ delivery method used by scammers, amounting to $7.7 million lost and accounting for 60 per cent of the total number of scams reported. This equated to an increase of 55 per cent compared to January 2021.

Scammers also continue to use online channels to target victims. Social networking scams were noticeably more damaging in February than the previous month, with cybercriminals ripping off $3.5 million from victims.

Proofpoint A/NZ area vice-president, Crispin Kerr, said: “One of the most concerning statistics is the sharp rise in money lost to identity theft, up 384 per cent in just one month. This suggests cybercriminals are continuing to leverage social engineering and fail-safe tactics such as phishing to impersonate individuals and organisations with the goal to steal credentials and money.”

Kerr said pandemic-themed attacks also remained prevalent, and the 44 per cent rise in the number of scams relating to health and medical products followed a global trend Proofpoint threat researchers have observed with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine programs internationally. Cybercriminals are continuing to play into victims’ fears around the pandemic, using phishing techniques that include spoofing well-known organisations such as the World Health Organisation and DHL to steal personal information and credentials from victims.

“As the Australian vaccine rollout gets underway, we are likely to see a further increase in these types of scams play out,” he said. “We advise Australian citizens to be vigilant and exercise caution when they receive unsolicited communications in any form. As always, we advise individuals to never click on links or open attachments, be careful not to disclose sensitive or personal information, and never share passwords with others.”