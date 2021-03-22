You can now use Apple Maps to find a Covid vaccine site

Hey Siri, where can I get a Covid vaccine?

(Macworld.com)

Credit: Apple

Even if you’re eligible to get a Covid vaccine according to your state’s regulations, you might have a hard time finding out where to go. Starting this week, your iPhone will make it a little easier.

Apple has announced that Maps will now show COVID-19 vaccination locations through the U.S. using data from Boston Children’s Hospital’s VaccineFinder. You can find a location by searching vaccine locations within Maps or by asking Siri, “Where can I get a Covid vaccination.”

In addition to the VaccineFinder data, healthcare sites can also submit locations on the Apple Business Register page. Apple said some 20,000 locations are already available, with more being added over the coming weeks. All eligible sites will be listed in the results, including hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies.

Each location will include all relevant information about the location, including operating hours, address, phone numbers, and a link to the provider’s website, where users can learn more about available vaccines and book appointments.

This latest efforts follows numerous initiatives spearheaded by Apple during the pandemic. Previously, Apple Maps listed Covid testing sites as well as updates to business with new hours or expanded takeout offerings. It also launched a contact tracing app with Google to help inform people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
