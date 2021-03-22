Samsung announces three new A series smartphones

Credit: Samsung

Samsung has updated its Galaxy A series range of smartphones with the release of three new mid-priced models – the A32, A52 and A72. The A32 features a 64MP quad-camera, 6.4” FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rates and a large 5000mAh battery.



As with all the new models, the Galaxy A32 has a quad-camera setup. The 64MP main camera is obviously the go-to lens for general day-to-day shots. An 8MP ultra-wide lens has a 123-degree field of view which is ideal for capturing landscapes. The 5MP Macro lens is ideal for close-ups and delivers portrait shots in Live Focus mode.

Social media fans will like the 20MP front camera which takes high-quality selfies. The Galaxy A32 also supports hyper lapse, night mode, slow-mo, panorama and Pro mode as well.

Credit: Samsung Galaxy A32

The Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch FHD + Super AMOLED Infinity-U display screen, with 90Hz refresh rates and a brightness level of up to 800nits that stays clear even under bright sunlight. Eye Comfort Shield adjusts the display’s colour temperature automatically, based on smartphone usage patterns. The high refresh rate also gives users smoother scrolling that makes switching between applications more seamless.



The phone has a 5000mAh battery while AI power saving detects and adjusts to mobile usage habits for longer-lasting power.

The A32’s advanced processor has a 6GB RAM option which is coupled with 128GB of internal memory capacity. This can be increased up to 1TB. The in-built Game Booster software monitors gaming performance and automatically adjusts settings including battery life, temperature and memory usage, for the best gaming experience. The smartphone supports Android 11 and One UI 3, comes with in-display fingerprint sensor and is secured by defense-grade Samsung Knox security platform.

The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 also have a quad camera with 64MP high-resolution.

Credit: Samsung Galaxy A52

Whether filming the latest dance trend or capturing a new skateboard trick, optical image stabilisation (OIS) ensures sharp pictures and videos. Favourite moments from 4K videos can be turned into 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap.

Night mode uses multi-frame processing to combine 12 images into one, resulting in a bright and crisp image even in the dark.

AR Emoji and My Filter help add style and flair to content. AR Lenses from Snapchat can be applied with Fun Mode when snapping content from the native camera app.

The new models all have a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates on the Galaxy A52 5G, and 90Hz on the Galaxy A52 and A72.

The A52 models have a 6.5-inch FHD screen while the A72 boasts a 6.7-inch FHD screen.

They all offer excellent connectivity and sharing possibilities.

Credit: Samsung Galaxy A72

SmartThings connects to and controls numerous compatible devices in a smart home environment right from the Galaxy A series—including wearables, tablets, PCs and TVs SmartThings Find can locate paired devices.

Music Share can sync with a friend’s compatible device to share music without speaker pairing. Also, pair phones with two sets of Galaxy Buds devices and listen together with Buds Together.

Quick Share lets users easily send pictures and videos to nearby compatible Galaxy devices. With Private Share, you can change your mind whom to share with, or revoke the photos and videos even after sharing.

The Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 are water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating and like the A32 are secured by the Samsung Knox security platform. Both the A52s and the A72 have two-day battery life with the A52s’ 4,500mAh and A72’s 5,000mAh battery capacity.

The smartphones have stereo speakers and external memory up to 1TB. When gaming or watching movies Up-level the stereo speakers and turn on Dolby Atmos for a three-dimensional surround-sound effect.

Pricing in Australia is as follows: Galaxy A32 – $499; Galaxy A52 – $599; Galaxy A52 5G – from $649; Galaxy A72 – $749. The new models are set for April 9 release in Australia.