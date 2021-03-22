Apple TV+ originals: Maya Rudolph comedy gets straight-to-series order

Here's a list of everything you can watch now and what's on the way.

Apple is planting its own flag in the streaming wars with Apple TV+, its in-house streaming service that focuses almost entirely on original programming rather than an extensive library of existing TV shows or movies. Though the service has been available for only about a year and and doesn't yet have a lot of shows or films available, there's a lot in the works. This is a list of all the Apple TV+ content we know of so far, along with details about prominent stars, directors, producers, and release dates. Updated 03/18/21: Apple has announced a straight-to-series order for a new half-hour comedy starring Maya Rudolph.

Here are the shows, series, and movies you can watch on Apple TV+ right now. The Morning Show What it's about: The Morning Show is a drama about a morning TV news show and the power struggles between the men and women who work on it. It supposedly draws heavily from the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by Brian Stelter.

Important names: The series stars Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman) and Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage, 12 Years a Slave, Captain America: Civil War). Variety reports that Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049) will join the cast for the second season.

A recent Wall Street Journal article claims that See is costing almost $15 million per episode, making it one of the most expensive TV productions around.

When you can watch: See is part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and you can watch it now. Here's our review.

See has been renewed for a second season.

Dickinson

What it's about: A 19th century coming-of-age story about the life of Emily Dickinson. A half-hour comedy drama, it is set in the past but features writing to relate to a modern audience.

Important names: Emily Dickinson is played by Hailee Steinfeld, her parents are played by Jane Krakowski and Toby Huss. It is written by Alena Smith (The Newsroom, The Affair).

When you can watch: There are two seasons of Dickinson available now.

For All Mankind

What it's about: What would happen if the Soviet Union beat the U.S.A. to putting a man on the moon, and the global space race had never ended? This series starts with the moon race of the ‘60s and continues through the following decades.

Important names: It's written and created by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) and stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Jodi Balfour, and Sarah Jones.

When you can watch: For All Mankind was part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and Season 2 began streaming on February 19, 2021. Here's our review of the first season.

Helpsters

What it's about: Helpsters is an educational entertainment series aimed at preschoolers. The show is meant to help introduce toddlers to the simplest core concepts of coding as a means of helping people. The pitch is: Coding helps foster collaboration and critical thinking skills, and is an essential language that every child can learn.

Important names: It's produced by Children's Television Workshop, the people who make Sesame Street.

When you can watch: Helpsters is part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and you can watch it now.

Snoopy in Space

What it's about: Charlie Brown's beagle Snoopy fulfills his dream of becoming a NASA astronaut. This is limited series of 10 animated shorts.

Important names: It's the Peanuts gang! That might not mean a lot to the kids of today, but anyone over 30 grew up with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang on TV and in the newspaper.

When you can watch: Snoopy in Space is part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and you can watch it now.

Ghostwriter

What it's about: A reboot of the ‘90s Ghostwriter TV show that originally aired on PBS, Apple describes this as, A reinvention of the beloved original series follows four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighborhood bookstore and must team up to release fictional characters from works of literature.

Important names: The series stars Isaac Arellanes, Hannah Levinson, Jay Santiago, and many more. There aren't a lot of household names involved.

When you can watch: Ghostwriter is part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and you can watch it now.

Oprah's Book Club

What it's about: Oprah is no longer the queen of daytime TV, but she still wields enormous influence. The Book Club that was part of her daytime TV show could turn novels into bestsellers overnight. Now she's bringing her Book Club to Apple TV+ as its own exclusive series.

Important names: Oprah, duh.

When you can watch: Oprah's Book Club is available now.

The Elephant Queen

What it's about: Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble embedded themselves for four years together with the family of a giant elephant matriarch named Athena. The film follows their journey as the watering hole that is home to her and her family dries up, and she risks taking her family in search of food and water, though they might not survive the journey.

Important names: The documentary is narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

When you can watch: The Elephant Queen is part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and you can watch it now.

Servant

What it's about: The story follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Important names: The series was created by Tony Basgallop and directed (at least a few episodes) by M. Night Shyamalan. It stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Rupert Grint.

When you can watch: Servant debuted on November 28, 2019. Be sure to read our review of the first episodes. Season 2 will start streaming on January 15, 2021.

Truth Be Told

What it's about: The story is about a hit podcast (think: Serial) that reopens a long-closed murder case in the public eye, and unravels the life of our protagonist, Josie, who had finally put her troubled old life behind her. It's adapted from the book Are You Sleeping: A Novel by Kathleen Barber.

Important names: The two biggest stars are Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul.

When you can watch: Truth Be Told debuted on December 6 and is now available. Read our review of the first season.

Little America

What it's about: A new half-hour anthology series about immigrants in America. It will be based on the true stories of immigrants, many of which were printed in Epic Magazine's Little America series. It will focus not on the huge famous immigrants that have made worldwide impact, but the everyday lives and struggles that we all share. These are human stories that feature immigrants, explained Kumail Nanjiani.

Important names: Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon will co-write and executive produce and share writing duties with Lee Eisenberg, who will serve as showrunner. Alan Yang, known as the co-creator of Master of None, will also executive produce the show.

When you can watch: Little America started streaming on January 17, 2020, and has been renewed for a second season. Read our review of the first season.

Hala

What it's about: Hala, a Pakistani-American teenager, struggles to balance desire with her familial, cultural, and religious obligations. As she comes into her own, she grapples with a secret that threatens to unravel her family.

Important names: Hala stars Geraldine Viswanathan and is written and directed by Minhal Baig and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith.

When you can watch: Hala got a limited theatrical release on November 22, 2019 is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet

What it's about: Fans of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be thrilled to hear that Rob McElhenney and co-star Charlie Day have teamed up to make a new half-hour scripted comedy series for Apple. The show is set in a video game development studio; a comedy concept that has been tried numerous times before without much success.

Important names: Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day are producers. McElhenney will also write and star.

When you can watch: Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet became available to stream on February 7, 2020. It has been renewed for a second season. Read our review of the first season.

Visible: Out on Television

What it's about: Details the way the LGBTQ movement has shaped television. Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, this five-part docuseries is narrated by and features interviews with lot of famous celebrities.

Important names: Produced by Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz, with narration by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lena Waithe. There are featured interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more.

When you can watch: All five episodes of Visible: Out on Television became available to stream on February 14, 2020.

Amazing Stories

What it's about: A resurrection of the old Amazing Stories TV series, itself based on the old science fiction literary magazine. The anthology is a set of separate, fantastical stories, like the World War II pilot whose plane magically travels through space and time from the past and into the present day. Who will he meet? Can he return? Does he want to? What happens if he doesn't?

Important names: Steven Spielberg big enough for you? He's personally involved in the production of the new series, which will be handled by his production company (Amblin Entertainment). Showrunners are Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

When you can watch: Amazing Stories became available to stream on March 6, 2020.

The Banker

What it's about: This film tells the true story of two 1950s African-American entrepreneurs, Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris. The duo recruited a working class white man, Matt Steiner, to pose as the head of their business empire so they can buy buildings and banks to make loans to African Americans.

Important names: The film stars Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie.

When you can watch: The Banker became available to stream on March 20, 2020.

Home Before Dark

What it's about: A mystery drama inspired by the life of pre-teen journalist Hilde Lysiak. The series will be about a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to a lakeside town, where she gets involved in uncovering a cold case that the community has concealed.

Important names: The series is directed by Jon M. Chu. It stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter.

When you can watch: Home Before Dark became available to stream on April 3, 2020.

Home

What it's about: It looks like Apple wants to cash in on the look at the fancy homes of fancy people TV craze, with its own unique twist. According to Variety, Apple has ordered one full season of 10 hour-long episodes.

It's billed as a documentary series and is said to, offer viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world's most innovative homes.

Important names: The show is being produced by veteran documentary writer-producer duo Matt Tyrnauer and Corey Reeser, along with several veteran producers from Time Inc. Productions.

When you can watch: Home became available on April 17, 2020.

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

What it's about: An animated short film about a precocious seven-year-old who learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents on Earth Day. (And from a mysterious exhibit at the Museum of Everything.)

Important names: It's narrated by Hollywood royalty Meryl Streep, with a star voice cast of Chris O'Dowd, Jacob Tremblay, and Ruth Negga.

When you can watch: Here We Are became available to stream on April 17, 2020.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On!

What it's about: The Fraggles are back! The Jim Henson series that many parents grew up with is available now in a free short-form series on Apple TV+. Episodes are about five minutes long.

Important names: Wembly, Boober, Red, Gobo, Mokey, and of course, Doozers.

When you can watch: The first episode of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! became available on April 21, 2020. Apple is making them available for free.

Beastie Boys Story

What it's about: A documentary by the legendary Spike Jonze, together with surviving band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz, about the history and legacy of the Beastie Boys.

Important names: Spike Jonze, Mike Diamond (Mike D), and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock).

When you can watch: Apple started streaming Beastie Boys Story on April 24, 2020.

Defending Jacob

What it's about: William Landay's best-selling legal thriller Defending Jacob is coming to the small screen. It is a limited series of 8 episodes.

Important names: The series will star Chris Evans as the father of a 14-year-old boy who is accused of murder. It also stars Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, and Sakina Jaffrey.

When you can watch: Defending Jacob became available to stream on April 24, 2020.

Trying

What it's about: A British comedy series about growing up, settling down and finding someone to love. The series will be eight half-hour episodes. This was previously reported to be in development under the working title Alabama.

Important names: It's written by Andy Wolton and stars Imelda Staunton (you know her as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies).

When you can watch: Trying became available for streaming on May 1, 2020.

Fraggle Rock

What it's about: Apple's first non-original content is the entire back-catalog of Fraggle Rock, the classic kid's series from the 80s produced by the Jim Henson Company. Apple also has a series of new original shorts titled Fraggle Rock: Rock On! and is in the process of a new series reboot.

Important names: Wembly, Boober, Red, Gobo, Mokey, and of course, Doozers

When you can watch: The Fraggle Rock back-catalog became available to stream on May 27, 2020.

Central Park

What it's about: An animated musical comedy about a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park.

Important names: The show is the brainchild of Loren Bouchard (creator of Bob's Burgers), Nora Smith (Bob's Burgers executive producer) and Josh Gad (who voices Olaf in Frozen). It stars some top-tier voice talent, including Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.

When you can watch: Central Park debuted on May 29, 2020. Read our initial impressions.

Dear…

What it's about: A documentary series in which biographies of famous people are told using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work. The 10-episode series profiles internationally recognized leaders including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more.

Important names: In addition to the all-star subjects, the show is executive produced by Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler.

When you can watch: All 10 episodes of Dear… became available to stream on June 5, 2020.

Dads

What it's about: This documentary explores the roles of fathers in modern society, comparing the father-child relationships of famous people with those of ordinary people across the world.

Important names: This is the first documentary film from Bryce Dallas Howard, daughter of famed filmmaker Ron Howard.

When you can watch: Dads was made available to stream on June 19, 2020.

Greyhound

What it's about: A WWII film about George Krause, a career Navy officer finally given command of the destroyer Greyhound during the Battle of the Atlantic.

Important names: The film was written by Tom Hanks, who stars as Krause.

When you can watch: Greyhound made its debut on Apple TV+ on July 10, 2020.

Little Voice

What it's about: A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, Little Voice explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s.

Important names: Sara Bareilles will provide original music for the show, and it is produced by J.J. Abrams under this Bad Robot production company.

When you can watch: Little Voice launched on July 10, 2020.

Greatness Code

What it's about: A short-form sports documentary series that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season will include seven mini episodes looking at key moments that defined an athlete's career.

Important names: The first season covers LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Shaun White, Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky, and Kelly Slater.

When you can watch: All episodes of Greatness Code were made available on July 10, 2020.

The Oprah Conversation

What it's about: Would you be surprised if I told you that Oprah will interview influential people about the important topics of the day? No? Well guess what…Oprah is going to interview influential people about the important topics of the day. The series is filmed remotely and incorporating audience engagement though we're not sure what form that takes.

Important names: Oprah.

When you can watch: The first episode was made available on, July 30 2020.

Boys State

What it's about: A documentary about an experiment in Texas in which 1,000 17-year old boys try to form a new representative government and run for office. It was one of the hottest documentaries of Sundance. The distribution deal apparently cost Apple and distribution company A24 $10 million.

Important names: The film was directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine.

When you can watch: Boys State premiered on August 14, 2020.

Ted Lasso

What it's about: About six years ago, NBC Sports produced a video starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who goes to coach soccer in the U.K., despite knowing nothing about the game. The coach, Ted Lasso, thinks of everything in American Football terms, and hilarity ensues. The original video was just a promotional effort to show that NBC Sports was going to start showing English Premiere League games.

Important names: Jason Sudeikis is the big star here.

When you can watch: Ted Lasso premiered on August 14 2020. Read our impressions.

Long Way Up

What it's about: Ewan McGegor and his friend Charlie Boorman embark on a 13,000-mile, 100-day motorcycle trip on Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycles. The unscripted series is something of a continuation of the duo's 2004 motorcycle trip saga Long Way Down and 2010 TV miniseries Long Way Round.

Important names: You're going to be seeing a lot of Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman.

When you can watch: Long Way Up premiered on September 18, 2020.

Tehran

What it's about: An eight-part series about an Israeli computer hacker agent whose first mission in Iran's capital is to disable a nuclear reactor. The mission fails, the agent goes rogue, and she gets romantically involved with a pro-democracy activist.

Important names: The series stars Isreali actress Niv Sultan and Iranian-American actor Shaun Toub.

When you can watch: Tehran premiered on September 25, 2020.

Tiny World

What it's about: A documentary exploring the ingenuity and resilience of the smallest animals on the planet. It uses new camera technology to enable its unique perspective.

Important names: Paul Rudd narrates. Written by Tom Hugh Jones.

When you can watch: Tiny World premiered on October 2, 2020.

On the Rocks

What it's about: When Laura's husband starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, she fears the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix, who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.

Important names: The film will be written and directed by Sofia Coppola, and star Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

When you can watch: On the Rocks was released on October 23, 2020.

Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You

What it's about: A musical documentary that surrounds the recording of Springsteen's album Letter to You. It includes final take performances of 10 original songs.

Important names: Bruce Springsteen. The Boss!

When you can watch: Bruce Spingsteen's Letter to You debuted on October 23, 2020.

Classic Peanuts holiday specials

What it's about: The classic TV shorts come to Apple TV+. You'll be able to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Important names: These are classic Peanuts specials your parents grew up watching every year!

When you can watch: The Halloween special debuted on October 19, 2020 the Thanksgiving special on November 18, and the Holiday special landed on December 4. They were made availabe free to everyone.

Becoming You

What it's about: A child development documentary series that explores how the first 2,000 days of a child's life shapes the rest of their lives.

Important names: The series is narrated by Olivia Coleman.

When you can watch: Becoming You became available on November 13, 2020.

Doug Unplugs

What it's about: Based on Dan Yaccarino's book series, it follows a young robot who explores the world instead of relying on his daily download.

Important names: Stars the voices of Brandon James Cienfuegos, Kyrie McAlpin, Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker, and Becky Robinson.

When you can watch: Doug Unplugs premiered on November 13, 2020.

Fireball

What it's about: Shooting stars! More specifically, Apple says the film, takes viewers on an extraordinary journey to discover how shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, and on our past and our future.

Important names: Werner Herzog and Cliver Oppenheimer direct.

When you can watch: Fireball was released on November 13, 2020.

Stillwater

What it's about: Based on the book series Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth. Three kids learn about how to deal with the difficult challenges of life from their next door neighbor, a wise panda named Stillwater.

Important names: Features voice actors James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler, and Judah Mackey.

When you can watch: Stillwater premiered with six episodes on December 4, 2020.

The Earth at Night in Color

What it's about: A nature documentary that uses advanced camera technology to show the lives of animals at night in natural color.

Important names: The series is narrated by Tom Hiddleston.

When you can watch: All six episodes of The Earth at Night in Color were made available December 4, 2020.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special

What it's about: Apple calls this an innovative special will combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.

Important names: Mariah Carey, of course. Apple also promises a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances in traditional holiday special fashion.

When you can watch: Mariah's holiday special started streaming on December 4, 2020.

Wolfwalkers

What it's about: Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon produces this tale about a young hunter who comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack of evil wolves, but instead befriends a wild native girl who runs with them.

Important names: The film comes from Tomm Moore, who has been nominated for two Oscars for animated films.

When you can watch: Wolfwalkers debuted on December 11, 2020.

Losing Alice

What it's about: The series follows Alice, a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. She becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie, and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance, and success.

Important names: Written and directed by Sigal Avin, starring Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski.

When you can watch: Losing Alice premiered on January 22, 2021.

Palmer

What it's about: The story of a former college football phenom named Eddie Palmer who returns to his hometown after doing time in prison. As he faces his past, he also finds himself in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.

Important names: Justin Timberlake stars as Eddie Palmer, and the film is directed by Fisher Stevens.

When you can watch: Palmer was released on January 29, 2021.

The Snoopy Show

What it's about: A cartoon series centered on The world's most extraordinary beagle, Snoopy of Peanuts fame.

Important names: It's a Peanuts cartoon. If you don't know what the Peanuts are, ask your grandparents.

When you can watch: All six episodes of the first season became available to stream on February 5, 2021.

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

What it's about: Global pop sensation Billie Eilish is has already landed a number one album and a host of awards, including Artist of the Year in Apple's first ever Apple Music Awards. The documentary about her life and rise to fame was already shot when Apple purchased it for $25 million, according to trade press reports.

Important names: If you don't know who Billie Eilish is, you don't know a teenager. Or watch TV or movies. Or go outside.

When you can watch: This documentary film dropped on February 26, 2021.

Cherry

What it's about: Apple describes it as, the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Based on the best-selling novel by Nico Walker.

Important names: The lead is played by Tom Holland, with Ciara Bravo as his love Emily.

When you can watch: Cherry debuted in theaters on February 26, 2021, and started streaming on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021.

Coming Soon

The following series have been officially announced and will debut within the next few months.

Calls

What it's about: A thriller mystery series told entirely through a series of seemingly unrelated (at first) phone calls. The nine episodes are just 12 minutes long each, and feature only simple abstract visuals to accompany the audio.

Important names: Featuring Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Pedro Pascal, Aubrey Plaza and more. Directed by Fede Álvarez.

When you can watch: Calls will be released on March 19.

The Mosquito Coast

What it's about: A seven-episode miniseries that adapts the bestselling novel The Mosquito Coast, to star Justin Theroux. The novel was published in 1981 by Theroux's uncle, Paul Theroux, and made into a movie five years later starring Harrison Ford. The book will be adapted for TV by Neil Cross.

Important names: Justin Theroux, nephew of author Paul Theroux, will star.

When you can watch: The Mosquito Coast will premiere on April 30, 2021.

Physical

What it's about: A half-hour drama/comedy series set in a 1980s Southern California beach community. It's about a tortured woman who finds a path to power in the world of aerobics.

Important names: The star of the series is Rose Byrne, and the series is written and created by Annie Weisman.

When you can watch: Physical will premiere in the summer of 2021.

Further Out

These shows, series, and movies have been officially announced or have been revealed by the Hollywood trade press, but do not yet have definitive release dates, and are not even listed by Apple as coming soon. Some may debut in the next few months, others be more than a year away, or might even ultimately be cancelled.

Untitled Maya Rudolph comedy series

What it's about: Apple describes the show as being about, Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. The unnamed comedy series will be comprised of half-hour episodes.

Important names: Molly will be played by Maya Rudolph. The show creators/writers/producers are Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.

When you can watch: This unnamed project does not yet have a release date.

Lady in the Lake

What it's about: Apple's description of this limited series says it takes place in '60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

Important names: It will star Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong'o. Directed by Alma Har'el.

When you can watch: Lady in the Lake does not yet have a release date.

In With the Devil

What it's about: An adaptation of the novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption. The six-episode limited series is told from the point of view of two prisoners who seek redemption for their wrongdoings.

Important names: Stars Ray Liotta, Taron Egerton, and Paul Walter Hauser.

When you can watch: In With the Devil has no release date yet.

Dr. Brain

What it's about: A brain scientist is obsessed with discovering new ways to access memories and consciousness. When his family dies in an accident, he accesses memories from his wife's brain to figure out what really happened.

Important names: Written and directed by Kim Jee-Woon, starring Lee Sun-Kyun.

When you can watch: Dr. Brain will debut later in 2021.

Roar

What it's about: An anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables with a star-studded cast. Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. There will be eight half-hour episodes.

Important names: Some stars attached so far include Nicole Kidman, Allison Brie, Cynthia Erivo, and Merritt Wever.

When you can watch: Roar does not yet have a release date.

The Search for WondLa

What it's about: Based on the children's book by Tony DiTerlizzi, which follows the story of Eva Nine, a girl who spent most of her life living underground before being forced to flee outside and survive with a robot named Muthr, an alien named Rovander Kitt, and a water bear named Otto. Apple plans to run at least two seasons of this show.

Important names: Written and produced by Lauren Montgomery.

When you can watch: The Serach for WondLa has no release date yet.

Spellbound

What it's about: A musical that follows Elian, a young girl who sets out to break the spell that has divided her kingdom in two.

Important names: Directed by Vicky Jenson, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

When you can watch: Spellbound is currently expected to be released in late 2022.

Luck

What it's about: When an unlucky girl stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, she teams up with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself.

Important names: The film is directed by Peggy Holmes.

When you can watch: Luck is currently schedule to be released in early 2022.

Dolly

What it's about: Deadline describes it as a sci-fi courtroom drama in which a robotic ‘companion doll' kills its owner and then shocks the world by claiming that she is not guilty and asking for a lawyer.

Important names: Florence Pugh and Vanessa Taylor are attached to star and Drew Pearce will write the script.

When you can watch: The Deadline story notes that the script is not written yet and no director is attached. So this one probably won't land until at least 2022.

Jane

What it's about: A kids' series blending live action and CGI, in which young Jane Garcia leads her friends on missions to save endangered animals. The series was produced in collaboration with the Jane Goodall Institute.

Important names: We don't yet know who will star in the series. It is being produced in collaboration with the Jane Goodall Institute.

When you can watch: Jane does not yet have a release date.

CODA

What it's about: According to Deadline, this is a coming-of-age story about a high school senior who is the only hearing person in her deaf family and is torn between holding together that unit or seeking her own dreams. The film's name is short for Child of Deaf Adults. Deadline says Apple outbid Amazon at the Sundance Film Festival with a price of just over $25 million for worldwide distribution rights.

Important names: The film is written and directed by Siân Heder and stars Emilia Jones.

When you can watch: CODA does not yet have a release date.

WeCrashed

What it's about: A limited series about the rise and fall of the company WeWork. Apple has officially announced the series and will produce it at Apple Studios.

Important names: The big star power here is Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. The series will be co-written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.

When you can watch: This series does not yet have a release date.

Lessons in Chemistry

What it's about: Variety reports that this will be a drama series based on the upcoming novel by Bonnie Garmus. Set in the 1960s, the story follows a woman who dreams of being a scientist in a world that demands women stay homemakers. She eventually lands a job hosting a TV cooking show and uses it as a platform to teach science to housewives.

Important names: Brie Larson will star, and Susannah Grant will write (she previously won an Academy Award for writing Erin Brockovich).

When you can watch: Lessons in Chemistry does not yet have a release date.

Oprah Winfrey biography

What it's about: Deadline reports that Apple has landed the rights to a two-part biographical documentary film about Oprah Winfrey.

Important names: Oprah, of course. Lisa Erspamer and Kevin McDonald are producing the two-part film.

When you can watch: The two-part film has no release date yet.

Kitbag

What it's about: According to a Deadline report, this is to be a big historical epic film about Napoleon Bonaparte.

Important names: Joaquin Phoenix is to star as Napoleon, Ridley Scott will direct.

When you can watch: Deadline's report says production begins early in 2022, so we probably won't see a release until at least 2023.

Untitled sci-fi comedy/drama

What it's about: We don't know any details of the plot yet. We only have a report from The Hollywood Reporter that Apple has picked up this project for the Apple Studios production house and that it is a sci-fi comedy/drama.

Important names: Attached are Andy Samberg, Andy Siara, Ben Stiller, and Noah Hawley.

When you can watch: The project has not yet begun filming and has no release date.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

What it's about: Based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, it a bit of a murder mystery thriller featuring a 91-year-old man with dementia as the protagonist. Variety says this is to be a six-episode limited series.

Important names: Samual L. Jackson is to star in the lead role. Walter Mosely is adapting his own book.

When you can watch: The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey does not have a release date yet.

The Last Thing He Told Me

What it's about: A limited series adaptation of Laura Dave's upcoming novel of the same name. It tells the tale of a woman who bonds with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared

Important names: The series will star and be executive-produced by Julia Roberts.

When you can watch: The series has no release date yet, but the novel won't even be released until May 4, 2021.

Dark Matter

What it's about: A series based on the novel Dark Matter; an alternate-universe thriller about a man who is abducted, drugged, and wakes up in a reality in which he made different choices in the past.

Important names: The series is being adapted as a series by the author Blake Crouch.

When you can watch: Dark Matter does not yet have a release date.

World Surf League documentary

What it's about: A six-part documentary series following the world's best surfers as they compete on the World Surf League championship tour.

Important names: The series will be executive-produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, and Erik Logan.

When you can watch: This documentary series does not yet have a name or release date.

Gutsy Women

What it's about: A documentary series inspired by The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience by Chelsea and Hillary Clinton. Episodes feature biographies of trailblazing women in a variety of areas.

Important names: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton will executive produce the series with Johnny Webb and Roma Khanna.

When you can watch: Gutsy Women does not yet have a release date.

Acapulco

What it's about: A Spanish-English bilingual half-hour comedy series. A young Mexican man gets his dream job at the hottest resort in Acapulco, but soon realizes it's far more complicated than he imagined. The show takes place in 1984, with narration from a present-day version of the main character.

Important names: Austin Winsberg and Chris Harris are co-showrunners. Eugenio Derbez will play the present-day main character and narrate.

When you can watch: Acapulco does not yet have a release date.

Surface

What it's about: Another project from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company (which is responsible for The Morning Show), Deadline reports that Surface is an eight-episode psychological thriller series, but doesn't have much else to say about it.

Important names: The series will star and be produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Hannah Shoenfeld in The Morning Show) and will be executive produced by Veronica West (co-creator of High Fidelity).

When you can watch: Surface does not yet have a release date, but production begins in 2021.

Tetris: The Movie

What it's about: A drama about the creation, licensing, and distribution of one of the most famous and popular games of all time.

Important names: Taron Egerton stars, with Jon S. Baird directing. The rest of the case has not yet been determined, according to Deadline.

When you can watch: Tetris: The Movie does not have a release date yet.

Untitled Jon Stewart show

What it's about: After years away from TV, The Hollywood Reporter says that Jon Stewart has made a deal with Apple for an hour-long show that combines current affairs with Stewart's advocacy work. It won't be a nightly or necessarily even weekly show, but the deal is good for several years. Apple is reportedly set to offer a companion podcast, too.

Important names: Landing Jon Stewart back in front of the camera is a huge get for Apple.

When you can watch: The show does not yet have a title, let alone a release date.

Platonic

What it's about: A 10-episode half-hour comedy series about former best friends who met as children and had a falling out, then reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift. Their friendship starts to destabilize their lives.

Important names: The friends are played by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogan. The series is written and directed by Nick Stoller and co-written by Francesca Delbanco.

When you can watch: Platonic has no release date yet.

Bride

What it's about: Deadline reports that this is a genre-bending film about an engineered ideal wife who rejects her creator, escapes captivity, and discovers her true self.

Important names: The film will star Scarlett Johansson and be directed by Sebastián Lelio.

When you can watch: Bride does not yet have a release date.

The Velvet Underground

What it's about: A documentary film about the famous rock group of the same name.

Important names: Directed by Todd Haynes.

When you can watch: The Velvet Underground does not yet have a release date.

Earthsound

What it's about: A natural history documentary series that uses new audio technology and cinematic 360-degree audio to reveal untold nature stories from every continent.

Important names: It will be executive produced by Alex Williamson, and the series producer is Sam Hodgson.

When you can watch: Earthsound does not yet have a release date.

The Supermodels

What it's about: A documentary series exploring the careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. Four models whose fame and prestige made them bigger names than the fashion brands and designers they showcased.

Important names: Outside of the four aforementioned models, the series is directed by Barbara Kopple, who has two academy awards.

When you can watch: Apple has not yet given a release date for The Supermodels.

Untitled Musical Comedy series

What it's about: According to Variety, the characters discover the magical town of Schmigadoon on a backpacking trip, where everyone acts like they're in a 1940's musical. They can't leave until they've found true love.

Important names: Lorne Michaels produces, and the series will star Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, and Cecily Strong.

When you can watch: This series doesn't yet have a name, much less a release date. (But come on, how can you not call it Schmigadoon?)

The Sky is Everywhere

What it's about: Based on the book by Jandy Nelson, it's about a teen who is trying to work through the loss of her sister.

Important names: Cherry Jones plays the teen's grandmother, Jason Segel plays her uncle.

When you can watch: The Sky is Everywhere does not yet have a release date.

High Desert

What it's about: A half-hour comedy about a former addict in Yucca Valley, CA, who makes a new start after the death of her mother, deciding to become a private investigator.

Important names: The first episode will be directed by Ben Stiller (who also produces) and the series will star Patricia Arquette.

When you can watch: High Desert does not yet have a release date.

Five Days at Memorial

What it's about: From the novel by Sheri Fink that documents the first five days at a New Orleans hospital after hurricane Katrina made landfall.

Important names: The series will be directed by John Ridley.

When you can watch: Five Days at Memorial does not yet have a release date.

The Essex Serpent

What it's about: This adaptation of a novel by Sarah PerryRemove non-product link is set in 1893. Recently-widowed Cora Seaborne relocates to Essex, where a mythical creature that once roamed the marshes has returned.

Important names: Claire Danes will play the lead role. Clio Barnard is the director.

When you can watch: A release date has not yet been announced.

My Kind of Country

What it's about: A music competition series that Apple describes as having a, fresh, new documentary sensibility. The hybrid series will break down cultural and musical barriers in the country music space, inviting innovative musicians to unleash their authentic voices and take center stage.

Important names: Adam Blackstone will serve as musical director of the series. We don't know know who the host(s) will be or the contestants.

When you can watch: My Kind of Country does not yet have a release date.

Untitled Idris Elba spy film

What it's about: According to Variety, this is to be a spy movie with romance set in Africa but little else is known about the nascent project.

Important names: The film will star Idris Elba and is produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon.

When you can watch: The film is still very early in production, and probably won't land on Apple TV+ until late 2021 or 2022.

Harriet the Spy

What it's about: A new animated series based on the very popular and much-loved children's books of the same name.

Important names: The series stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch.

When you can watch: Apple's series announcement gives no release date.

Shining Girls

What it's about: An adaptation of the best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes. Moss plays a Chicago reporter who survives an assault and hunts down her attacker to find he is traveling through time from depression-era Chicago to hunt a series of women—Shining Girls—with extraordinary potential.

Important names: Elisabeth Moss will star and executive produce. Silka Luisa will adapt the novel for TV and serve as showrunner.

When you can watch: Shining Girls has no release date yet.

Echo 3

What it's about: An adaptation of the Isreali show When Heroes Fly. The Hollywood Reporter says that the ten-episode series will center around a young American scientist that goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border. Her brother and her husband struggle set out in search of her and discover more than they expected. The series features both English and Spanish language dialogue.

Important names: The showrunners will be Mark Boal and Jason Horwitch.

When you can watch: Echo 3 has no release date yet.

Snow Blind

What it's about: When a high school student in a small Alaskan town posts a photo of his dad online, and discovers that his family is in the Witness Protection Program. A man seeking revenge soon finds them, the FBI shows up…but what if his dad's reasons for going into the program aren't as innocent as he says?

Important names: Jake Gyllenhaal is set to start with Gustav Möller directing.

When you can watch: Snow Blind has no release date yet, and as of July 2020 has not yet entered production.

Emancipation

What it's about: Will Smith plays Peter, a runaway slave in Louisiana who has to evade capture as he makes his way to the North, where he joins the Union Army.

Important names: The film stars Will Smith and is directed by Antoine Fuqua with a script by William N Collage.

When you can watch: The film has no release date, but is scheduled to begin production in early 2021.

The Afterparty

What it's about: A comedy murder-mystery set in a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller's personality.

Important names: The series is created by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who worked together on projects like The LEGO Movie and Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

When you can watch: Apple ordered an eight-episode series, but it has not yet been shot. The show has no official release date yet.

Hedy Lamarr series

What it's about: According to The Hollywood Reporter, it's an eight-episode series about the 1930s and 40s actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr (whose frequency-hopping radio technology is still the basis for many modern wireless communications).

Important names: Gal Gadot is set to star as Lamarr, with a script written by Sarah Treem.

When you can watch: The series does not yet have a release date.

Where the Wild Things Are

What it's about: Apple has struck an overall deal with The Maurice Sendak Foundation to produce shows or series based on the author's works for children. The most famous of these, by far, is Where the Wild Things Are.

Important names: Apple is working with longtime Sendak collaborator Arthur Yorinks and his production studio Night Kitchen Studios.

When you can watch: The deal was announced on July 7, 2020. Don't expect to see the first of these shows until sometime in 2021 at the earliest.

Killers of the Flower Moon

What it's about: Based on the book Killers Of The Flower Moon: The Osage Murders And The Birth Of The FBI. It tells the story of a series of murders of wealthy Osage Native Americans in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil was found on their land.

Important names: Directed by Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the leading roles.

When you can watch: There is no release date for the film yet. According to Deadline, Paramount will distribute the film in theaters, while it will be an Apple TV+ streaming exclusive.

Fraggle Rock reboot

What it's about: After producing a few shorts (Fraggle Rock: Rock On!), Apple has struck a deal with the Jim Henson Company to produce a full reboot of the classic kids show.

Important names: The Jim Henson Company is in the driver's seat again.

When you can watch: The original shows became available on May 27, 2020. There is no release date yet for the reboot.

Custom of the Country

What it's about: A limited-series adaptation of the Edith Wharton novel The Custom of the Country. The novel, published in the early 20th century, is about a midwestern girl who climbs the ladder of New York high society.

Important names: The big one is Sofia Coppola, who is developing the series for Apple. No word yet on whether she will direct it.

When you can watch: There is no release date yet for Custom of the Country.

The Shrink Next Door

What it's about: Based on a popular podcast, this is a dark comedy inspired by true events. Charming doctor Dr. Isaac Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) slowly takes over the life of his patient Martin Markowitz (Will Ferrell). The show is an eight-part limited series.

Important names: Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd make a powerful celebrity headlining duo.

When you can watch: There is no set release date yet for The Shrink Next Door.

Suspicion

What it's about: According to Apple, it's a high-paced thriller about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman. Twenty-one year old Leo's abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

The show is based on the Israeli series False Flag.

Important names: The mother of the son who is kidnapped is played by Uma Thurman. The series also stars Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Angel Coulby.

When you can watch: Apple has not yet given a release date for Suspicion.

Untitled 4-Part Documentary Series

What it's about: According to Deadline, all we know is that it tells the, unbelievable true story of one of the largest scams in government history.

Important names: The documentary series is produced by Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandez, who produced the hit documentary series McMillion$.

When you can watch: This documentary series has no release date yet.

Untitled Sexual Assault Documentary

What it's about: This documentary film follows a former music executive who is debating whether publicly tell her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the industry.

Important names: The film was executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, with Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Hunting Ground) directing and producing.

Update 01/13/20: Oprah Winfrey has stepped away from the project, issuing the following statement:

First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision. Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are talented filmmakers. I have great respect for their mission but given the filmmakers' desire to premiere the film at the Sundance Film Festival before I believe it is complete, I feel it's best to step aside. I will be working with Time's Up to support the victims and those impacted by abuse and sexual harassment.

When you can watch: As a result of Oprah leaving the project, it will no longer appear on Apple TV+. We will leave this entry here for a time as a record.

Extrapolations

What it's about: A limited series anthology about climate change. It follows a group of interconnected human tales to show how every aspect of our world is going to be changing in the near future.

Important names: The show is expected to be produced by Scott Z. Burns, the writer and director of documentary hits An Inconvenient Truth and The Report.

When you can watch: The series does not yet have a release date.

Swan Song

What it's about: Apple describes it like this: Set in the near future, the film explores how far someone will go, and how much they'll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love.

Important names: The film stars Mahershala Ali, who won Oscars for his roles in Moonlight and Green Book. It is written and directed by Benjamin Cleary.

When you can watch: Swan Song has no theatrical or streaming release date yet.

Slow Horses

What it's about: When the British MI-5 agency's spies screw up their career, they are sent to the Slough House to while away their days doing unimportant work. They are referred to by the rest of the agency as Slow Horses, hence the TV show title. There are more than six books in Mick Herron's Slough House series, with more on the way.

Important names: Gary Oldman is to star (he doesn't do a lot of TV!) as Jackson Lamb, the leader of the Slough House spies.

When you can watch: Slow Horses does not yet have a release date.

Severance

What it's about: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Severance is a workplace thriller that is set at Lumen Industries, a company looking to take work-life balance to a new level. It focuses on Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together. Apple has ordered a 10-episode series.

Important names: Adam Scott has signed on to play Mark, and the series will be directed and produced by Ben Stiller. Patricia Arquette will play Mark's boss. Christopher Walkin and John Turturro have roles, too.

When you can watch: Severance does not yet have a release date.

A Christmas Carol

What it's about: A musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. You know: Scrooge, three ghosts, Bah Humbug, etc…

Important names: Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds star.

When you can watch: No release date has been set, but it's either going to come out for Christmas 2019 (not likely) or Christmas 2020. I mean, it's A Christmas Carol. There's about a one-month window each year where it makes any sense to release it.

El Gato Negro

What it's about: Based on Richard Dominguez's comic book about an aging luchador who teams up with his grandson to use the El Gato Negro persona to fight crime in South Texas.

Important names: Robert Rodriguez will direct and produce, while Diego Boneta will star and also produce.

When you can watch: El Gato Negro does not yet have a release date.

Masters of the Air

What it's about: A limited series about the bombers of World War II. It is something of a follow-up to the hit HBO series Band of Brothers. Nearly all of the content on Apple TV+, while original and exclusive, is produced by outside production companies and studios. But according to Variety, Apple is also building its own internal studio, named Masters, and this is its first project.

Important names: It will be written by one of Band of Brothers writers, John Orloff, with Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks once again on as executive producers. Several other producers and alumni of Band of Brothers will be involved with the project, too.

When you can watch: Masters of the Air does not yet have a release date, but as it has just been greenlit and has not entered full production, it is likely not coming soon.

Foundation

What it's about: Of all of Isaac Asimov's famous science fiction work, none is as sprawling, weighty, or influential as the Foundation series. The original book trilogy (part of which was originally published as a short story series in sci-fi magazine Astounding) was published in the 1950s, and has served as influential fodder for a lot of the science fiction that followed.

Important names: Lee Pace and Jared Harris will star in the series.

When you can watch: Apple says Foundation will stream in 2021, but has not yet given a more exact release date.

Sharper

What it's about: Tells the story of a con artist among the billionaire elites of Manhattan.

Important names: Julianne Moore will star and produce, with A24 as the studio and Picturestart as the production company.

When you can watch: Sharper has no release date and has not yet entered production.

Swagger

What it's about: Apple is developing a drama series inspired by the early life and career of NBA superstar Kevin Durant and his youth basketball experiences. It is not a biopic of Kevin Durant's life, however.

(Durant used to play for the Golden State Warriors, of which Apple VP Eddy Cue is a huge superfan.)

Important names: The series will be written and directed by Reggie Rock Bythewood, best known for the TV series Shots Fired and for writing the Notorious B.I.G. biopic Notorious. Winston Duke was originally cast in the lead role, but he suffered an injury on set and couldn't continue. O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Ice Cube in Straight Outta Compton) will take over the lead role.

When you can watch: Swagger does not yet have a projected release date, but the on-set injury of the lead actor, and his replacement, probably means a lot of re-shoots.

The Sky is Everywhere

What it's about: According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Apple has teamed up with indie production company A24 to produce a film adaptation of the young adult novel The Sky is Everywhere.

The novel tells the story of a high school girl whose older sister suddenly dies. She forms a relationship with her sister's former fiancé and also with the new boy in town, who loves music as she does. Amid the coping with the loss of her sister, she has to choose between these two romantic entanglements.

Important names: Josephine Decker will direct and produce, and author Jandy Nelson will write the screen adaptation of her own book.

When you can watch: The Sky is Everywhere does not yet have a release date.

Mr. Corman

What it's about: Variety says that Apple has picked up a new drama series called Mr. Corman that is written by, produced by, and stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The series revolves around an elementary school teacher struggling to cope with life as an adult in Los Angeles.

Important names: Joseph Gordon-Levitt will write, star in, and produce the series.

When you can watch: The series has no known release date yet.

Lisey's Story

What it's about: It's an eight episode miniseries adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name, and Stephen King himself will write all episodes of the series—that's quite rare.

Stephen King is turning his novel into a miniseries for Apple.

Important names: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will star Julianne Moore. The series will be produced by J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot, though besides getting an executive producer credit, it doesn't appear Abrams will be directly involved.

When you can watch: Lisey's Story has no release date yet. It's very likely to be 2020 before it's ready for streaming.

Prehistoric Planet

What it's about: Apple has ordered a new natural history series from Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton. The CGI-heavy series will be produced by BBC Studios' Natural History Unit, and will follow the last days of the dinosaurs.

Important names: Jon Favreau made waves using CG animals in The Jungle Book and The Lion King, and Mike Gunton produced Planet Earth II.

When you can watch: Prehistoric Planet does not yet have a release date.

Brie Larson CIA biography series

What it's about: A report in Variety says that Apple has made a direct-to-series order for a new drama based on the real life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox. Fox has a hot novel named Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA that just released in October 2019.

Important names: Brie Larson (sure to become a household name for starring as Captain Marvel) will star and executive produce the series.

When you can watch: There is no official title or release date yet for the series. We're not likely to see this one until sometime in 2020 or beyond.

Simon Kinberg and David Weil sci-fi series

What it's about: According to Deadline, Apple has committed to a 10-episode season of a new science fiction series. We don't know much about the plot, though. Deadline's sources say, this is a large large budget, ambitious, character-driven genre show that will go into production this summer.

Important names: Simon Kinberg and David Weil are the creators of this one. Kinberg is known for his work on the Fox X-Men franchise, and Weil is the creator of the upcoming Amazon Nazi-hunting series The Hunt.

When you can watch: It appears to be very early days on the production—we don't know what is will be called, what it is about, who will star in it, or when it will be released. This seems like it's likely to be a 2020 (or later) release.

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends

What it's about: A report from Variety says that Apple has made a direct-to-series order of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. The limited series, based on the Amy Silverstein memoir about a woman awaiting heart surgery and the women who supported her, will star Jennifer Garner and be executive produced by J.J. Abrams through his Bad Robot production company.

Important names: J.J. Abrams and Jennifer Garner are working together again for the first time since the show Alias.

When you can watch: The series does not yet have a release date.

Losing Earth

What it's about: This summer, The New York Times Magazine published an epic feature titled, Losing Earth: The Decade We Almost Stopped Climate Change. At over 30,000 words, it took up an entire issue of the magazine and earned critical acclaim. It focused on how, from 1979 to 1989, a small team of scientists, activists, and politicians tried to stop climate change while there was still time.

We don't know the format the show will take, but The New York Times specifically calls it a series. Based on the source material, it seems like a single-season limited series makes the most sense.

Important names: The article's author, Nathaniel Rich, will serve as executive producer together with Anonymous Content founder and CEO Steve Golin.

When you can watch: Losing Earth (if that will be the final title) has no release date yet.

Pachinko

What it's about: The best-selling novel Pachinko follows four generations of a Korean immigrant family, following the line from Korea to Japan and finally America. The New York Times named it one of the 10 best books of 2017.

According to Variety, Apple has secured the rights to develop Min Jin Lee's novel into a series. A later report in The Hollywood Reporter stated that Apple has moved from simply optioning the novel to ordering a full eight episodes. It's not clear if it's a single season of a multi-season arc, or just an eight-episode miniseries.

Important names: It will be written and directed by Soo Hugh, who was the showrunner for the first season of AMC's The Terror.

When you can watch: Pachinko does not yet have a release date.

Time Bandits

What it's about: Terry Gilliam's time-traveling adventure comedy Time Bandits may make its way to the small screen in a TV series. Deadline reports that Apple is buying up the rights to make a TV show of the cult classic film.

The film, about a young boy who gets caught up with a troupe of thieves as they hop across history to steal treasure, ever on the run from the supreme being from whom they've stolen their time map, is good fodder for a TV show. But the film has a dedicated cult following who will place high demands on maintaining the film's heart and quirky sense of British humor.

Important names: Terry Gilliam will have an executive producer role, but will not write for the show. A report in Variety says that the series will be directed by Taika Waititi, whose quirky film What We Do in the Shadows earned him a cult following, and who earned huge international acclaim for his direction of Thor: Rangrarok and Jojo Rabbit.

When you can watch: Time Bandits (if that's even the show's name) does not yet have a release date.

Shantaram

What it's about: The hit novel Shantaram has a somewhat tumultuous history in Hollywood. According to Variety, the book was first to be developed as a film, with Johnny Depp having acquired the book rights and Warner Bros. producing with Joel Edgerton in the starring role. Then, the plans were scrapped and the rights auctioned off, with Anonymous Content and Paramount Television winning the rights to Shantaram and its sequel novel The Mountain Shadow.

Gregory David Roberts' novel tells the story of Lin, an escaped convict from a maximum security Australian prison. On the run and cut off from friends and family, he disappears into the Bombay underground in India.

Important names: Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle, The International) will write and executive produce the series. According to a report from Variety, the lead character will be payed by Charlie Hunnam, who is known for his work on Sons of Anarchy and for starring in Pacific Rim.

When you can watch: Shantaram does not yet have a release date.

You Think It, I'll Say It

What it's about: According to Variety, Apple has ordered a 10-episode, half-hour run of a new comedy variety show. The show is inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld's collection of short stories You Think It, I'll Say It.

Important names: SNL alum Kristen Wiig was set to star, but pulled out citing scheduling conflicts with Wonder Woman 1984. The show is created and produced by Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock, About a Boy).

When you can watch: This project does not yet have a title or release date.

Damien Chazelle drama series

What it's about: According to Variety, Apple has gone straight-to-series (ordered a whole season of a series without first shooting a pilot) on a drama by Damien Chazelle. Chazelle is the acclaimed writer and director of La La Land and Whiplash, and is currently working on a Neil Armstrong biopic called First Man.

No details have been given about the series at all, except that Chazelle will write and direct every episode. We don't know the subject matter, the stars, the length of each episode…really nothing at all.

Important names: Chazelle is the acclaimed writer and director of La La Land and Whiplash, and is currently working on a Neil Armstrong biopic called First Man.

When you can watch: There is no release date set for this series.