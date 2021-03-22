Talking Apple: Expanding 5G and solidifying privacy

The FCC is taking steps to help accelerate the 5G rollout. And French regulators are on Apple's side when it comes to your data privacy. On this episode of IDG TechTalk, Michael Simon and Ken Mingis join host Juliet Beauchamp to talk about what this all means for consumers.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States will auction off previously reserved 5G spectrum, potentially speeding up the next-generation wireless rollout. As device makers continue to release 5G-enabled phones and tablets, In this episode of IDG TechTalk, Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet Beauchamp to analyze what a speedier rollout could mean for consumers and enterprises alike.

Plus, French regulators recently sided with Apple over its new privacy rules that would allow users to opt out of ad tracking across apps and websites. Michael, Ken and Juliet will compare Apple's new policy to its competitors, and discuss whether or not those competitors would ever adopt similar guidelines.

Michael Simon

