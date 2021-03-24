If you bought a MacBook with a butterfly keyboard, Apple may soon owe you money

A California judge has certified a class-action lawsuit.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Apple's butterfly keyboard was only around for five short years, but it generated enough negative press to last a lifetime. Now, a judge in California has ruled that Apple needs to face the music.

U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila for the Northern District of California decided Monday that a growing class-action suit spanning eight states can proceed despite Apple's objections. The suit, which claims that the low-travel design of the butterfly mechanism makes the keys prone to fail when minute amounts of dust or debris enter the sensitive area beneath the switch, includes 11 consumers from California, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, Florida, Washington, New Jersey, and Michigan, and seeks unspecified economic injury and aggregate damages.

The suit relies on a choice-based conjoint analysis to determine the price at which a consumer would choose a laptop with a keyboard defect over laptops with no defects. The calculation effectively measures the discount a customer would demand before purchasing a MacBook with a disclosed keyboard defect to determine that Apple was overcharging consumers for a laptop with a keyboard that has been known to suffer from stuck, repeating, and unresponsive keys.

It seems like a stretch to say that Apple knowingly charged full price for a laptop that it knew was defective, but the judge found enough the argument relevant to Plaintiffs' theory of class-wide damages and certified the class-action suit.

Girard Sharp, the law firm behind the suit, is looking to expand its class-action to more consumers in all 50 states through an online survey.

Apple already admitted the problems with the butterfly keyboard by way of a Keyboard Service Program that covers all laptops using the keyboard. After several fixes that failed to alleviate the problems, Apple switched to a scissor-based Magic Keyboard with the launch of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019 and has since switched all of its notebooks over to the newer style, including the newest M1 laptops.

Apple is no stranger to class-action lawsuits. Most notably, it was forced to pay up to $500 million to consumers over battery-related throttling in the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and SE. If the class-action is successful, it will likely consist of direct payments to affected customers and refunds for any keyboard repairs made that aren't already covered by the Keyboard Service Program.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?