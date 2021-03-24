Apple's Keynote, Numbers, and Pages hit version 11 with precise iOS editing

Apple updated its iWork suite of productivity apps on Tuesday with helpful new features and tweaks that make the apps easier to use. Most notably, the iOS apps now have Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector to make it easier to fine-tune projects without a Mac. The update to version 11 affects the iPad, iPhone, and Mac versions of Keynote, Numbers, and Pages. The apps jumped to version 10 last March from 8.2.1.

According to the release notes, the iOS iWork apps all have the following updates:

Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects

Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more

Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them

Setting to always open documents in edit mode

Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

Numbers specifically now has the option to exclude the summary worksheet when exporting your spreadsheet to Microsoft Excel.

Check out Keynote, Numbers, and Pages on the App Store.

Here's what's new across all the iWork Mac apps, according to the release notes:

Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos

Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

AppleScript functionality to change a presentation password or open password-protected presentations

Keynote for Mac specifically has two additional updates:

View your presenter notes, current slide, and next slide in a separate window while presenting

Thumbnail images in the build order window make it easier to edit complex sequences

Check out Keynote, Numbers, and Pages on the Mac App Store.