Apple's Keynote, Numbers, and Pages hit version 11 with precise iOS editing

Update media browser, improved AppleScript functionality, and a lot more.

(Macworld.com) on


Apple updated its iWork suite of productivity apps on Tuesday with helpful new features and tweaks that make the apps easier to use. Most notably, the iOS apps now have Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector to make it easier to fine-tune projects without a Mac. The update to version 11 affects the iPad, iPhone, and Mac versions of Keynote, Numbers, and Pages. The apps jumped to version 10 last March from 8.2.1.

iPad and iPhone iWork updates

According to the release notes, the iOS iWork apps all have the following updates:

  • Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects
  • Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more
  • Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them
  • Setting to always open documents in edit mode
  • Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

Numbers specifically now has the option to exclude the summary worksheet when exporting your spreadsheet to Microsoft Excel.

Check out Keynote, Numbers, and Pages on the App Store.

Mac iWork updates

Here's what's new across all the iWork Mac apps, according to the release notes:

  • Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos
  • Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes
  • AppleScript functionality to change a presentation password or open password-protected presentations

Keynote for Mac specifically has two additional updates:

  • View your presenter notes, current slide, and next slide in a separate window while presenting
  • Thumbnail images in the build order window make it easier to edit complex sequences

Check out Keynote, Numbers, and Pages on the Mac App Store.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?